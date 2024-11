Solventum to Participate in the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today that its executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s website at investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers’ toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients’ lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

