SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Solventum to Participate in the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

November 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today that its executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s website at investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers’ toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients’ lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solventum-to-participate-in-the-piper-sandler-healthcare-conference-302309094.html

SOURCE Solventum

Minnesota Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin