Solid Biosciences to Participate at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company” or “Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that Bo Cumbo, President and CEO, and Gabriel Brooks, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 11:00 am ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for 30 days on the Events page.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conferences may reach out to their Chardan representatives.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates including SGT-003 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline across rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, bringing together experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

