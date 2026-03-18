Soley Therapeutics to Unveil a First-in-Class Small Molecule CKAP2 Modulator with Selective Anti-Tumor Activity at AACR 2026

Preclinical data demonstrate how Soley’s proprietary drug discovery platform translates cell stress biology into first-in-class drug candidates

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACR26--Soley Therapeutics, a biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics informed by integrated cell stress biology, today introduced STX-6398, a first-in-class drug candidate with selective anti-tumor activity through modulation of cytoskeleton-associated protein 2 (CKAP2), a previously undruggable protein central to malignant cancer progression. Preclinical data for STX-6398 will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17-22 in San Diego.

The AACR presentation will describe the discovery and preclinical characterization of STX-6398, an oral small molecule that modulates CKAP2 and its downstream signaling pathways. Studies demonstrate selective anti-tumor activity in vitro and in vivo, with efficacy observed across preclinical models following oral administration. These data support advancing STX-6398 as a new therapeutic opportunity for CKAP2-expressing cancers.

“CKAP2 sits at the intersection of microtubule dynamics and malignant progression, shaping proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis,” said Yerem Yeghiazarians, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Soley Therapeutics. “The data to be presented at AACR demonstrate that it is possible to pharmacologically modulate CKAP2 with an oral small molecule and achieve meaningful anti-tumor activity across multiple preclinical models. STX-6398 is one of many first-in-class candidates from Soley’s integrated cell stress platform and validates that our approach can enable drugging targets long considered inaccessible.”

Soley’s AACR 2026 Presentation Details

Title: CKAP2 Modulation with a Novel Small Molecule Results in Excellent In-Vitro and In-Vivo Anti-Tumor Activity

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Targets and Pathways

Day and Time: April 20, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Poster Section 15

Poster Number: 3043

About Soley Therapeutics

Soley Therapeutics is a science-first, tech-enabled drug discovery and development company using cells as the world’s most powerful sensors to uncover first-in-class medicines. Soley’s platform translates the cellular information of stress biology into mechanistic insight, revealing novel drug candidates that otherwise would be missed. Soley deploys full-stack AI via its collaboration with Oracle, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure AI infrastructure, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, and NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. By combining foundational biology, proprietary imaging, first-in-class automation, and integrated AI tools, Soley has rapidly built a pipeline that spans oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, metabolic diseases, and other areas. Soley is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more info, visit www.soleytherapeutics.com.

Company: contact@soley.ai

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., jessica@litldog.com