Press Releases

Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

May 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET
Presentation Format: Corporate Presentation
Webcast: Here

Goldman Sachs 46th Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 8:40 AM ET
Presentation Format: Corporate Presentation
Webcast: Here

A replay of both events will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The Company’s first commercial product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children four years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578


