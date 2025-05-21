Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET

Presentation Format: Corporate Presentation

Webcast: Here

Goldman Sachs 46th Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 8:40 AM ET

Presentation Format: Corporate Presentation

Webcast: Here

A replay of both events will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The Company’s first commercial product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children four years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

