Solana Company to Release Third Quarter Operating Results on November 18, 2025

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) (the “Company” or “HSDT”), a publicly listed company that has expanded its business to include a digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring and holding Solana (SOL), today announced that the Company will release its third quarter operating results on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, after market close.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an expanded business update as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: Click here

The webcast will be archived under the News & Events section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. It is also a listed digital asset treasury (“DAT”) dedicated to acquiring and holding Solana (SOL). Created in partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, Solana Company’s DAT objective is to maximize SOL per share through strategic use of capital markets and on chain opportunities, offering public market investors direct exposure to Solana’s secular growth.

For more information, please visit www.solanacompany.co or follow us on X (@Solana_Company).

Media Contacts:

Solana Company ir@solanacompany.co Pantera Capital Management LP ir@panteracapital.com Summer Capital Limited pr@summer-cap.com



