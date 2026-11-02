Sofinnova Partners Promotes Javier Nunez-Vicandi to Partner, Strengthening Its Digital Medicine Strategy

Physician-investor and co-builder of Sofinnova's AI platform Sofia joins the partnership, underscoring the firm’s growing interest in healthtech and techbio

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, based in Paris, London, and Milan, today announced the promotion of Javier Nunez-Vicandi to Partner. He joins Edward Kliphuis and Simon Turner in the firm’s Digital Medicine strategy, which invests in startups working at the intersection of biology, data, and AI.

Since joining Sofinnova in 2022, Nunez-Vicandi has played a key role in the development of the firm's Digital Medicine strategy and broader AI efforts. He helped shape key AI investment theses within the Digital Medicine Strategy and is an observer on the boards of Latent Labs, Bioptimus, Cure51, Deepc, and Kiro. Javier has also recently led an investment that remains in stealth. Within Sofinnova's broader AI efforts, Javier co-led the project that created Sofia, Sofinnova's proprietary AI platform, which supports investments and scientific analysis. As part of this effort, Javier helped lead the firm's collaborations with AWS and NVIDIA.

The Sofinnova Digital Medicine strategy invests in healthtech, which applies technology to healthcare delivery, and techbio, which puts AI and other cutting-edge computational techniques to use in biological research and drug discovery.

“Javier combines clinical experience, scientific rigor and a deep understanding of technology," said Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners. “Since joining the firm, he has become a trusted investor, a valued colleague and an important contributor to our Digital Medicine strategy. We are delighted to welcome him to the partnership."

"My time seeing patients showed me just how critical getting treatments that work to the people that need them can be," said Nunez-Vicandi. "It is a privilege to support world-class founders using AI to create a world of healthcare abundance at Sofinnova and I am excited to take on this new role."

Before joining Sofinnova, Nunez-Vicandi was the first employee at Heal Capital, an early-stage healthtech venture capital fund. He helped grow the firm from launch to 12 investments. Previously, he was an analyst at M Ventures, where he focused on data-driven healthcare, biotechnology, and automation investments. He started his career practicing medicine at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, including roles at the National Spinal Injuries Centre and Churchill Hospital. Nunez-Vicandi holds an MPhil (distinction) from the University of Cambridge and a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Newcastle University.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life-sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners has over 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

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