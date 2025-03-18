SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

So-Young Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results to March 28, 2025

March 18, 2025 
2 min read

BEIJING, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, to before U.S. markets open on March 28, 2025.

So-Young’s management will now hold an earnings conference call on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China:

4001-201203

US:

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

+852-301-84992

Passcode:

So-Young International Inc.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, April 4, 2025. The dial-in details are:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

US:

+1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

8460187

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.soyoung.com.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations

Ms. Mona Qiao

Phone: +86-10-8790-2012

E-mail: ir@soyoung.com

Christensen

In China

Ms. Dee Wang

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: dee.wang@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/so-young-reschedules-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-financial-results-to-march-28-2025-302404242.html

SOURCE So-Young International Inc.

China Earnings Events
