Smartlens, Inc. Secures $5.2 Million Bridge Round to Advance FDA Clearance Process and Prepare for Commercial Launch of miLens

Round Led by Ambit Health Ventures Positions Smartlens for Market Entry and Future Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartlens, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic technology company advancing next-generation glaucoma management devices, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed$5.2 million bridge round led by Ambit Health Ventures. The financing will be used to advance the FDA clearance process and prepare for an expedited market launch following clearance.

The round also included continued participation from existing investors Graphene Ventures and Boutique Venture Partners, along with new investment from Harvard Business School Alumni Angels GNY and a group of leading eye care providers.

miLens is distinguished as the world's first electronics-free contact lens technology capable of continuous intraocular pressure (IOP) monitoring. Working seamlessly with Smartlens' AI-powered smartphone imaging platform, miLens captures critical pressure fluctuations and enables data-driven treatment optimization. The company plans to initiate commercial activities following FDA clearance, marking a major milestone in transforming glaucoma care worldwide.

Advancing Toward Commercial Launch

Building on strong clinical progress in its multi-site U.S. pivotal trial, Smartlens has made substantial advancements in regulatory preparation, manufacturing scale-up, and clinical validation.

miLens is the world's smallest wearable microfluidic device designed as an electronics-free soft contact lens for continuous, real-world monitoring of intraocular pressure outside of clinical settings. An independent, double-blind survey of 166 ophthalmic practitioners conducted by Market Scope showed exceptionally high interest, with 96.2% expressing intent to adopt the technology once available.miLens offers unprecedented insight for patients with glaucoma, ocular hypertension, and those requiring post-surgical intraocular pressure monitoring.

"This financing milestone strengthens our position as we advance through the FDA clearance process and prepare for commercialization," said Savas Komban, CEO and Co-Founder of Smartlens, Inc. "We're laying the foundation for the next generation of glaucoma management—one driven by continuous, data-based insight rather than intermittent snapshots. The continued confidence from our investors underscores both the scale of the opportunity ahead and the meaningful impact miLens can have for patients worldwide."

Addressing a Critical Unmet Need

Together with ocular hypertension, glaucoma affects more than 180 million people worldwide and remains the leading cause of irreversible vision loss. Because elevated intraocular pressure is the primary modifiable risk factor, continuous IOP monitoring has the potential to transform glaucoma management by enabling earlier intervention and personalized therapy. Current clinical practice still relies on infrequent, single-point IOP measurements that often miss critical fluctuations throughout the day and night.

"Smartlens continues to make impressive progress with its technology, and miLens is a true leap forward in ophthalmic innovation," said Sam Goldberger, MD, MBA, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Ambit Health Ventures. "We are proud to lead this strategic round as the company advances through the FDA clearance process, positioning Smartlens not just for commercial launch, but to redefine continuous glaucoma monitoring and transform patient care worldwide."

About miLens

miLens provides a non-invasive, continuous IOP monitoring solution that integrates seamlessly into clinical workflows. The platform's AI-driven analytics deliver comprehensive pressure profiles and predictive insights, enabling personalized treatment optimization to help prevent disease progression. By offering real-world, continuous data, miLens gives ophthalmologists a new level of visibility into IOP behavior—empowering smarter, earlier, and more effective glaucoma management.

About Smartlens, Inc.

Smartlens, Inc. is an ophthalmic technology company dedicated to transforming anterior segment disease management through breakthrough innovations in continuous monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment optimization. The company's proprietary platform combines microfluidic contact lens technology with AI-enhanced diagnostics to enable real-time, personalized glaucoma management and future applications for other ocular diseases.

For more information, visit www.smartlens.health

About Ambit Health Ventures

Ambit Health Ventures is a healthcare innovation venture capital firm specializing in early-stage digital health and medtech investments. The firm's leadership brings deep sector expertise and provides strategic support to portfolio companies driving innovation and improved outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.ambithealthventures.com

