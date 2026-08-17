Slingshot Bio Launches ViaComp® Ultra™ XT, the First Single-Vial Cell Mimic Control to accelerate Flow cytometry workflows

EMERYVILLE, Calif., August 17, 2026 — Slingshot Bio, which invented precision-engineered synthetic cell mimics for flow cytometry controls, today launched ViaComp® Ultra™ XT, the first cell mimic to combine compensation and spectral unmixing with viability assessment in a single product.

Spectral flow cytometry is rapidly becoming the new standard in cell analysis, with technology advancements regularly achieving panel sizes beyond 40 colors. This new technology has dramatically demonstrated the limitations of antiquated products based on polystyrene chemistry. Polystyrene and other plastic-like derivatives significantly diverge from biologic cell behaviors under spectral analysis and cannot bind viability dyes, virtually eliminating any potential to determine cell health. On the other hand, the fragility and inconsistency of biological controls has long been one of the major causes of the reproducibility crises that plagues collaborative scientific endeavors around the world. As instrument technology continues to advance, the gap between instruments’ capabilities and the inconsistent results produced by biologics and plastics will widen significantly. ViaComp Ultra XT replaces polystyrene beads and biologic controls with hydrogel cell mimics that behave like cells in the cytometer but deliver the stability and consistency of synthetic reagents. The product binds fixable amine-reactive or DNA-intercalating viability dyes. It captures the true emission signatures of fluorophore-conjugated antibodies, including species-specific antibodies from mouse, rat, hamster, rabbit, and human. Slingshot has achieved another innovative benchmark by consolidating these widely used assay controls into one product vial, manufactured to ISO17025 reference material standards that ensure industry-leading quality in parallel with exceptional performance across all flow cytometer instruments. Key features include: - A convenient vial with a dropper contains a pre‑mixed suspension of positive and negative control particles that generate clear, well‑separated peaks for all the fluorophores in your panel. - Antibody capture for most common species, for true and accurate fluorophore signatures in spectral analysis, including complex tandem and polymer dyes - Amine-reactive and DNA-intercalating versions to match viability dye chemistry - No titration, no prep, no viability cultures; stable, non-hazardous, stored at 4 °C. "For over 70 years, labs have been managing three fragile and limited controls to set up an assay panel, only to achieve highly variable and compromised results. Those days are finally behind us," said Glenn Bilawsky, Chief Executive Officer of Slingshot Bio. "ViaComp Ultra XT is the first cell mimic to bring compensation, unmixing, and viability into a single vial. Multifunctionality, quality, performance, and efficiency at a dramatically reduced overall cost are finally available to the global research community.” Available in 25- and 100-test sizes, shipping now. Learn more at www.slingshotbio.com. About Slingshot Biosciences Slingshot Bio invented precision-engineered synthetic cell mimics for flow cytometry controls: manufactured, shelf-stable particles that reproduce the scatter and biomarker signatures of real cells, with the one thing biology can't guarantee: reproducibility. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, with thousands of flow cytometrists across the globe using its cell mimic products, Slingshot replaces the variable, perishable, and subpar reference materials that inhibit flow cytometry analysis with products manufactured under the highest quality standards and delivering unmatched performance. Cell therapy, drug development, diagnostics, and instrument manufacturers worldwide have adopted Slingshot Bio flow cytometry controls. Learn more at slingshotbio.com. Media Contact: Josh Haydon, Head of Marketing, marketing@slingshotbio.com