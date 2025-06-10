Skeyeon Awarded Three Breakthrough U.S. Patents Advancing VLEO Satellite Technology

– Patents Address Core Challenges in Very-Low-Altitude Space Missions: Endurance, Bandwidth, and Atmospheric Resistance –

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skeyeon, a pioneer in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite systems, today announced the issuance of three foundational U.S. patents that collectively redefine what is possible for long-duration, high-performance, low-cost space missions at altitudes below 300 km.

These patents cover critical innovations in spacecraft architecture, communications, and materials science, each solving longstanding obstacles that have historically limited sustained operations in VLEO.

Newly Issued Patents:

Patent No. 12,258,307 – System for Producing Remote Sensing Data from Near-Earth Orbit

Issued: March 25, 2025

Inventors: Ronald E. Reedy, Thomas E. Schwartzentruber

Impact: Defines the baseline spacecraft design and mission-enabling parameters necessary for multi-year, low-cost VLEO satellite operations, including orbital mechanics, drag mitigation, and sensor integration.

Issued: April 1, 2025

Inventors: Dan Nobbe, Ronald E. Reedy

Impact: Introduces a novel, low-power communication method utilizing opposing phased array antennae—functioning like an inverted cellular system—to achieve ultra-high data rates in VLEO conditions, supporting daily re-imagery of the entire earth

Issued: May 27, 2025

Inventors: Timothy K. Minton, Thomas E. Schwartzentruber

Impact: Enables the use of specialized coatings that reduce atmospheric drag by over 50% while resisting the corrosive effects of atomic oxygen, unlocking affordable and durable VLEO missions.

“These patents represent major steps forward not just for Skeyeon, but for the future of Earth observation and real-time data systems,” said Dr. Ron Reedy, CEO and co-founder of Skeyeon. “We’ve proven that with the right design, materials, and communications strategy, Very Low Earth Orbit is not only viable—it’s the most efficient and powerful vantage point we have.”

With a strong and growing IP portfolio, Skeyeon continues to accelerate the deployment of resilient, high-revisit satellites for defense, commercial, industrial, and environmental monitoring and tracking, as well as global connectivity.

For more information, visit www.skeyeon.com.

