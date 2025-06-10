SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Skeyeon Awarded Three Breakthrough U.S. Patents Advancing VLEO Satellite Technology

June 10, 2025 | 
2 min read

– Patents Address Core Challenges in Very-Low-Altitude Space Missions: Endurance, Bandwidth, and Atmospheric Resistance –

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skeyeon, a pioneer in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite systems, today announced the issuance of three foundational U.S. patents that collectively redefine what is possible for long-duration, high-performance, low-cost space missions at altitudes below 300 km.

These patents cover critical innovations in spacecraft architecture, communications, and materials science, each solving longstanding obstacles that have historically limited sustained operations in VLEO.

Newly Issued Patents:

  • Patent No. 12,258,307System for Producing Remote Sensing Data from Near-Earth Orbit
    Issued: March 25, 2025
    Inventors: Ronald E. Reedy, Thomas E. Schwartzentruber
    Impact: Defines the baseline spacecraft design and mission-enabling parameters necessary for multi-year, low-cost VLEO satellite operations, including orbital mechanics, drag mitigation, and sensor integration.
  • Patent No. 12,267,146Radio Frequency Data Downlink for a High Revisit Rate, Near Earth Orbit Satellite System
    Issued: April 1, 2025
    Inventors: Dan Nobbe, Ronald E. Reedy
    Impact: Introduces a novel, low-power communication method utilizing opposing phased array antennae—functioning like an inverted cellular system—to achieve ultra-high data rates in VLEO conditions, supporting daily re-imagery of the entire earth
  • Patent No. 12,311,634Atomic Oxygen-Resistant, Low Drag Coatings and Materials
    Issued: May 27, 2025
    Inventors: Timothy K. Minton, Thomas E. Schwartzentruber
    Impact: Enables the use of specialized coatings that reduce atmospheric drag by over 50% while resisting the corrosive effects of atomic oxygen, unlocking affordable and durable VLEO missions.

“These patents represent major steps forward not just for Skeyeon, but for the future of Earth observation and real-time data systems,” said Dr. Ron Reedy, CEO and co-founder of Skeyeon. “We’ve proven that with the right design, materials, and communications strategy, Very Low Earth Orbit is not only viable—it’s the most efficient and powerful vantage point we have.”

With a strong and growing IP portfolio, Skeyeon continues to accelerate the deployment of resilient, high-revisit satellites for defense, commercial, industrial, and environmental monitoring and tracking, as well as global connectivity.

For more information, visit www.skeyeon.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Jacqueline Townsend
jackie@townsendteam.com

Southern California Patents
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Aerial view of Raleigh, North Carolina skyline on a sunny day
Business
Southeast’s Life Sciences Scene Heats Up With Job, Business Growth
May 22, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
White house with pills and medicines, capsules
Drug pricing
White House Unwraps Massive Drug Pricing Policy, Touching All Corners of Pharma
May 12, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Lawyer legal documents. Businessman and legal documents with judgment hammer symbol. vector
Legal
Jazz Settles for $145M in Anti-Trust Suits Centering on Xyrem Generics
April 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Different pills on seesaw weight scale. Comparison, choice, healthcare and medicine concept. Flat design. EPS 8 vector illustration, no transparency, no gradients
Cancer
Merck’s Injectable Keytruda Matches IV Formula in Pivotal Trial
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky