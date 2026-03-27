Sitryx to participate in upcoming April 2026 investor conferences

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – March 26, 2026 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Spring Virtual Private Biopharma Symposium

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Format: Virtual

Needham & Company 25th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, April 13 – Thursday, April 16, 2026

Format: Virtual

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Inflammatory Skin Disease Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, April 14 – Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Format: Virtual

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium

Date: Wednesday, April 15 – Thursday, April 16, 2026

Location: Boston, MA

Management will be in attendance to participate in one-on-one and group meetings during each event. Interested investors should contact their Wells Fargo, Needham & Company, H.C. Wainwright and Piper Sandler representatives, respectively, to schedule meetings.

Ends

For more information about Sitryx please contact:

ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Evi Useh

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

Sitryx@icrhealthcare.com

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.