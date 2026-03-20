Sironax Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation on NAMPT Activation

NAD for Health conference, Copenhagen, March 23-25, 2026

WALTHAM, Mass., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sironax, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunological, metabolic, and rare diseases, today announced its upcoming scientific poster presentation, Targeting NAMPT Activation for the Treatment of Neuromuscular and Mitochondrial Disorders​, at NAD for Health: Opportunities & Challenges 2026. The international conference will be held in Copenhagen from March 23 to 25, 2026, with the company’s presentation taking place March 25 at 11:15 a.m. CET.

The conference will explore whether regulation of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD⁺) metabolism can enhance human health span and prevent or modulate age-related diseases. In addition, it aims to establish a framework for translating core scientific insights into therapies for neurodegenerative, endocrine, and cardiometabolic diseases.

About Sironax

Sironax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunological, metabolic and rare diseases. Founded in 2017, the company has built a diverse pipeline of programs by targeting contributors of aging, degeneration, metabolic dysfunction, and inflammation. Sironax is conducting clinical studies with NAMPT activator SIR4156, SARM1 inhibitor SIR2501, and RIPK1 inhibitor SIR9900, in addition to ongoing preclinical research. The company was named to the 2025 Endpoints 11 list of the most promising biotech startups. For more information, visit sironax.com.

Contact Information

Investors/Media

Erik Kopp

Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

PR@sironax.com

Business Development

Yan Lu, Ph.D.

Senior Director, Business Development and Corporate Strategy

BD@sironax.com