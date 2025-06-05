Simulations Plus Releases ADMET Predictor® 13

Expanded functionality and advanced AI/ML capabilities deliver faster, more accurate predictions and streamline enterprise deployment

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of cheminformatics, biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications to the biopharma industry, today announced the release of ADMET Predictor® 13, its flagship machine learning (ML) modeling platform for the design, optimization, and selection of new molecules during various stages of drug discovery.

ADMET Predictor 13 features advancements in three main areas:

First-to-invent advantage : clients can harness enhanced high-throughput PBPK (HT-PBPK) simulations—powered by GastroPlus®—combined with the upgraded AI-driven drug design (AIDD) engine to enable faster, smarter decision-making at the intersection of chemistry and pharmacokinetics.

: clients can harness enhanced high-throughput PBPK (HT-PBPK) simulations—powered by GastroPlus®—combined with the upgraded AI-driven drug design (AIDD) engine to enable faster, smarter decision-making at the intersection of chemistry and pharmacokinetics. Elevated predictive power : ADMET Predictor 13 offers an expanded suite of next-gen ADMET models, built with updated AI science and premium datasets, which boost accuracy across key endpoints and reinforce scientific rigor and validation.

: ADMET Predictor 13 offers an expanded suite of next-gen ADMET models, built with updated AI science and premium datasets, which boost accuracy across key endpoints and reinforce scientific rigor and validation. Enterprise-ready automation: with extended APIs, Python scripting support, and IT-friendly deployment capabilities, ADMET Predictor 13 delivers the automation and scalability required by today’s data-centric R&D teams.

“ADMET Predictor has long been the standard for discovery modeling platforms in the pharmaceutical space,” said David Miller, Vice President of Cheminformatics of Simulations Plus. “Before artificial intelligence and machine learning became industry buzzwords, ADMET Predictor was already leveraging these technologies to help our clients design and optimize new compounds. By tightly integrating mechanistic simulation with AI/ML and wrapping it in a powerful, customizable software platform that can be seamlessly deployed into existing workflows, we are now making predictions more accurate and easier to access for our clients around the world.”

Learn more about ADMET Predictor 13 or request a demo.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2024 ESG update.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “will”, “can”, “believe”, “expect,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Forward looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about expectations for the second half of 2025 and anticipated projections for fiscal year 2025. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to integrate our ALI and MC business units, our ability to meet our stated guidance, our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, market conditions, macroeconomic factors, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly, annual and current reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Profiles

Lisa Fortuna

310-622-8251

slp@finprofiles.com