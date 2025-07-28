Simtra BioPharma Solutions Announces Strategic Purchase to Expand U.S. Manufacturing Capacity for Injectable Medicines

Simtra positioned to become the first CDMO to offer commercial-scale drug product manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in the United States, enabling customers to complete the entire supply chain domestically.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a leading global contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) specializing in injectable medicines, announced today the purchase from Cook Group of a 65-acre property (301 N. Curry Pike) with more than 300,000 square feet of available space for expansion under-roof near its existing manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Indiana.

Leveraging Simtra's experience and expertise in manufacturing next generation oncology treatments, including ADCs, at its site in Halle/Westfalen, Germany, the addition of this site provides Simtra significant flexibility to rapidly expand its manufacturing footprint in the United States to respond to growing capacity demands from both new and existing customers.

"This purchase gives us the foundation to grow with purpose, building the advanced injectable capacity our customers need while strengthening our presence in North America," said Franco Negron, Chief Executive Officer, Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "It reflects our long-term commitment to delivering vital injectable products and helping our customers navigate complex global supply chains."

Simtra is evaluating a project to design and install manufacturing lines at the site, including the Company's first U.S.-based commercial-scale capacity for oncology-focused injectable drug products. The facility would run isolator-based vial and prefilled syringe filling lines. Simtra's model allows for "build-to-suit" solutions that meet the unique needs of individual customers and their products.

This purchase complements other previously announced investments in the Company's growth, including the $250 million construction project currently underway at Simtra's existing Bloomington manufacturing site, and the recently completed $100+ million new production building and $14 million conjugation and purification suite being built in Halle/Westfalen, Germany. Together, the U.S. and German investments reflect a balanced, global approach to growth, ensuring Simtra can support customers across both continents.

Simtra will be working closely with Monroe County, Indiana officials on a phased development plan, and the Company will share additional details in the coming weeks.

About Simtra BioPharma Solutions

As the premier, independently owned Contract Development Manufacturing Organization with more than 65 years of sterile injectable manufacturing expertise, Simtra BioPharma Solutions offers world-class cGMP sterile fill and finish, technical expertise, quality service, and a uniquely collaborative approach to support its customers' strategic objectives. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies partner with Simtra when they need to take their molecule to market, whether launching an innovation globally, improving a formulation, or proactively mitigating risk to grow their business. Simtra's teams of tenured experts deliver tailored, flexible solutions to help customers consistently fulfill their product goals at the highest quality, so they get in the hands of the patients who need them most.

