SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Silo Pharma Secures Australian Patent Covering Licensed PTSD Drug Candidate Expanding Global IP Portfolio

September 4, 2025 | 
3 min read

SARASOTA, FL, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced that IP Australia (the Australian Patent Office) has granted patent number 2020271839 to Silo’s research and licensing partner Columbia University for the invention titled “Prophylactic efficacy of serotonin 4 receptor agonists against stress” exclusively licensed to Silo by Columbia University.

The patent reinforces protection for Silo’s lead asset, SPC-15, an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), originally developed by Columbia University.

“This patent further strengthens our global IP portfolio for SPC-15, protecting its novel approach to preventing stress-induced disorders and enhancing stress resilience,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum. “The claims further strengthen and support our plans for clinical trial development of SPC-15 as an innovative therapeutic for PTSD.”

About SPC-15

SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. With its potential eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, SPC-15 offers a promising approach to accelerate the approval process. Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies and has exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of SPC-15.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact
800-705-0120
investors@silopharma.com


Florida Australia Patents
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
PODCAST
The Hidden Patent Crisis That Could Break Biotech: What Every CEO Needs to Know
August 14, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Patents
Moderna Wins UK Patent Battle Against Pfizer and BioNTech
August 1, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
A cannon fires bullets as a banknote. Money flow concept. business vector stock illustration
GLP-1
Prescription Drug Sales Will Hit $1.75T By 2030 Thanks to GLP-1s: Evaluate
June 25, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Opinion
Recent Precedents Show Overseas Biosimilars Companies Can Be Sued in US
June 18, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Deming