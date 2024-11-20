Silexion Therapeutics to Present at the Noble Capital Markets 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) (“Silexion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotech developing RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that the Company’s management will be attending and presenting at the Noble Capital Markets 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference taking place December 3-4, 2024, in Boca Raton, Florida.

Ilan Hadar, Chief Executive Officer will deliver a company presentation titled “Transforming Cancer Care: Silexion Therapeutics’ Innovative Approach to Pancreatic Cancer” on December 4, 2024 at 11:30 am. A replay of the presentation will be posted, when available, to Silexion’s website on the Presentation & Events page of the investors section.

The Company’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the summit. Interested investors are encouraged to contact the Noble investor outreach team to schedule a meeting.

About Silexion Therapuetics

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLXN) is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company developing innovative RNA interference (RNAi) therapies to treat solid tumors driven by KRAS mutations, the most common oncogenic driver in human cancers. The company’s first-generation product, LODER™, has shown promising results in a Phase 2 trial for non-resectable pancreatic cancer. Silexion is also advancing its next-generation siRNA candidate, SIL-204, designed to target a broader range of KRAS mutations and showing significant potential in preclinical studies. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic innovation in oncology, with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. For more information please visit: https://silexion.com

