Signios Bio and Illumina Announce Grant to Maximize Discovery Power with Industry’s Largest NGS-Based Proteomics Panel

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signios Biosciences (“Signios Bio”), a science-first biotechnology company leading in multiomics and AI-powered bioinformatics, in collaboration with Illumina, announced today an Illumina-sponsored grant for Early Access to Illumina Protein Prep 9.5K™. Powered by SOMAmer® technology, this next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based platform enables comprehensive proteomic profiling of plasma and serum.

Illumina Protein Prep 9.5K™ utilizes slow off-rate modified aptamers to selectively bind approximately 9,500 unique human protein targets, with quantification performed on the NovaSeq™ sequencing system.

A panel of experts from Signios Bio and Illumina will select a grant winner. The grant will cover the cost of proteomic profiling for up to 170 samples (plasma or serum) using the Early Access Illumina Protein Prep 9.5K™, managed by Signios Bio.

The specifics of the grant program and the application process can be found at www.signiosbio.com/illumina-grant.

Signios Bio and Illumina will work closely with the awardee to support data analysis and publication efforts using the Illumina Connected Multiomics platform, a powerful tertiary analysis solution for integrating multiomics datasets, conducting pathway and differential expression analyses, and generating interactive visualizations. The awardee, following completion of the study, will have an opportunity to present their findings at upcoming Signios Bio and/or Illumina events.

Deadline for application submission is June 27th, 2025, 11:59 PM PT using the link - www.signiosbio.com/illumina-grant.

About Signios Biosciences

Signios Biosciences, (formerly named MedGenome US Research) is a multiomics and bioinformatics company dedicated to revealing the intricate signals within biological data. By combining cutting-edge AI, multiomic technologies, and scientific partnership, Signios Bio enables the discovery and development of next-generation therapies and diagnostics that are more inclusive, effective, and transformative.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

