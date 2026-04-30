SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

SIGA to Host Business Update Call on May 7, 2026, Following Release of First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

April 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (Nasdaq: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to provide a business update at 4:30 P.M. ET on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Participating in the call will be Diem Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Luckshire, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.siga.com in the Investor Relations section of the site, or by clicking here. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-800-717-1738 for domestic callers or 1-646-307-1865 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and using Conference ID: 1158847. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About SIGA
SIGA is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company and leader in global health focused on the development of innovative medicines to treat and prevent infectious diseases. With a primary focus on orthopoxviruses, we are dedicated to protecting humanity against the world’s most severe infectious diseases, including those that occur naturally, accidentally, or intentionally. Through partnerships with governments and public health agencies, we work to build a healthier and safer world by providing essential countermeasures against these global health threats. For more information about SIGA, visit www.siga.com.

Contact:
Suzanne Harnett
sharnett@siga.com


New York Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
AbbVie Leaps Into the Land of Oncolytics With New Turnstone Biologics Tie-Up
Earnings
AbbVie tops Q1 estimates, raises outlook and discontinues cancer candidate
April 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Vector of a small businessman supported by unknown investor bridging the gap in his career path
Earnings
With growth curve trending up, Biogen looks to early-stage assets for ‘next generation’
April 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Stones in calm water with evening sun
Earnings
Regeneron basks in first gene therapy approval as Dupixent, Eylea carry robust Q1 earnings
April 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Concept of success. Business men catch by hands stars in the sky. Flat design, vector illustration.
Alzheimer’s disease
Biogen ready to catch Alzheimer’s patients transitioning off Lilly’s Kisunla
April 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong