Siemens Healthineers Appoints João Seabra President and Head of the Americas

Erlangen, Germany, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- João Seabra, head of Siemens Healthineers Enterprise Services, is appointed President and Head of the Americas for Siemens Healthineers, effective Oct. 1, 2026, succeeding John Kowal.

“We would like to thank John for his many years of successful service and outstanding commitment to Siemens Healthineers, first within our Varian business and later as President and Head of our Americas business. We wish him all the very best for his next chapter, both professionally and personally,” said Darleen Caron, Member of the Managing Board at Siemens Healthineers with responsibility for the Americas and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are very pleased to appoint João Seabra as our new President and Head of the Americas. Under his leadership and thanks to his innovative thinking, Siemens Healthineers paved the way in our industry by creating Value Partnerships of increasing scope and impact with key customers. João brings to the role broad international leadership experience, strong customer focus and an impressive track record in scaling and transforming businesses. He is the ideal candidate to lead the Americas, the largest market and a region of great strategic importance for Siemens Healthineers.”

Since joining Siemens Healthineers in 2001, João held roles with significant responsibility for financial performance and business growth, regional operations, and customer-facing activities. From 2015 to 2018, he led the Western Europe and West Africa regions. In his recent role as head of Enterprise Services, he has successfully scaled the business and quadrupled its revenue over the last eight years.

João holds a master’s degree in computer and electric engineering from Universidade do Porto in Portugal. He currently resides in Portugal and will be relocating to the United States.

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Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 74,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €23.4 billion. Further information is available at siemens-healthineers.com.

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Julie Gibson

julie.gibson@siemens-healthineers.com

+1 917-929-5779