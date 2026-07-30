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Shoulder Innovations to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (Shoulder Innovations, or the company) (NYSE: SI), a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, today announced that members of management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference. The presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Shoulder Innovations company logo

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Shoulder Innovations website at https://ir.shoulderinnovations.com/.

About Shoulder Innovations

Shoulder Innovations is a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, with a current offering of advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem, which is designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain. Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem is also comprised of enabling technologies, efficient instrument systems, specialized support and surgeon-to-surgeon collaboration. Together, these elements seek to address the long-standing clinical and operational challenges in the shoulder surgical care market by delivering predictable outcomes, procedural simplicity, and efficiency across all sites of care.

Contact 

Brian Johnston or Sam Bentzinger

Gilmartin Group LLC

ir@shoulderinnovations.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoulder-innovations-to-participate-in-the-canaccord-genuity-46th-annual-growth-conference-302838112.html

SOURCE Shoulder Innovations

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