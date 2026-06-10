Shattuck Labs, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas and DURHAM, N.C., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has commenced a public offering of shares of its common stock or, in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. In addition, Shattuck expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed public offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities are being offered by Shattuck.

Leerink Partners, J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Cantor. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 13, 2026 and was declared effective on January 21, 2026. This offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A copy of the preliminary prospectus and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or via email at prospectus@psc.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. by mail at Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th floor, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, Shattuck’s expectations regarding: Shattuck’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to whether or not Shattuck will be able to raise capital through the sale of its securities, the final terms of the proposed offering, market and other conditions, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. There can be no assurance that Shattuck will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements.

While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to it on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Shattuck’s filings with the SEC), many of which are beyond its control and subject to change. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed public offering, Shattuck and its business can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Shattuck’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent disclosure documents and the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof. Shattuck claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor & Media Contact:

Andrew Neill

Chief Financial Officer

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com