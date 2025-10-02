SHASQI STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF FORMER CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER AT PFIZER ONCOLOGY

Roger Dansey, M.D., a former senior executive at Pfizer and Seagen, brings extensive experience in oncology clinical development and the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other targeted cancer therapies.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasqi, Inc. ("Shasqi") a biotech company whose mission is to make cancer drugs more effective with pre-targeting enabled by click chemistry, today announced the appointment of Roger Dansey, M.D., a prominent leader in oncology research and drug development, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Dansey most recently served as the Chief Development Officer and interim Chief Oncology Officer at Pfizer Oncology. Prior to this, he was Chief Medical Officer and President of Research and Development at Seagen Inc., a company known for pioneering and commercializing ADCs. Over the last 20 years Roger has contributed significantly to the clinical development and multiple approvals of important cancer medicines such as Xgeva®/Prolia® (denosumab), Zydelig® (idelalisib), Keytruda® (pembrolizumab), Adcetris® (brentuximab Vedotin), Padcev® (enfortumab vedotin), Tivdak® (tisotumab vedotin) and Tukysa® (tucatinib).

"Roger brings his exceptional leadership in oncology to our Board at a pivotal moment. Most importantly, Roger's deep expertise in the development of ADCs from his tenure at Seagen and Pfizer will be invaluable as we bring our lead asset to the clinic and grow our pipeline of pre-targeted cancer therapeutics," said Shasqi CEO and Founder, José M. Mejía Oneto, M.D., Ph.D.

"I'm delighted to join the Shasqi team and Board of Directors to advance their pre-targeting technology. This pioneering approach has real potential to benefit patients by getting more drug directly to tumors and improving efficacy - without the dose-limiting toxicities of current therapies," said Dr. Dansey.

About Shasqi



Shasqi, Inc. is a preclinical biotechnology company whose focus is to make cancer drugs more effective with pre-targeting enabled by click chemistry, a 2022 Nobel Prize-winning innovation. Shasqi's Founder and CEO, Jose Meija Oneto, MD, PhD founded the company in 2014 to answer the question: 'What if we could tell drugs where to go in the body?' A leader in the translational application of click chemistry, Shasqi is the first company to use this technology in humans.

For more information, please visit www.shasqi.com and follow Shasqi on LinkedIn.

About CAPAC®



Shasqi's Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC®) technology is a pre-targeting approach using in vivo click chemistry to enable preferential drug exposure at tumors versus normal tissues. The approach comprises: 1) a clickable binder, and 2) a clickable payload ('protodrug'). When reunited at the tumor using click chemistry, these components lead to maximal active therapeutic payload at the tumor. CAPAC is designed to expand the scope of potential targets and widen the therapeutic window of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and targeted radiopharmaceutical approaches by eliminating catabolic activation, a process by which normal tissues clear unbound ADCs, breaking the linker and causing toxicity in healthy tissues.

If you are interested in exploring partnering opportunities, please contact Mukul Agarwal, CBO, bd@shasqi.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shasqi-strengthens-board-of-directors-with-the-appointment-of-former-chief-development-officer-at-pfizer-oncology-302572046.html

SOURCE Shasqi, Inc.