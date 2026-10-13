Sharp Biomedical Closes Pre-Seed Funding Led by Gener8tor to Advance Outpatient Spine Procedures for Early-to-Mid-Stage Chronic Pain

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Biomedical, a medical device company pioneering accessible, safe, and manual procedures for outpatient pain clinics, announced today the successful closing of its pre-seed funding round. The round was led by gener8tor 1889, a North Dakota venture capital fund, with participation from several physician angel investors.

The new capital will fully fund the development and testing pathway necessary to bring Sharp Biomedical's first purpose-built toolset and implant system to market. Designed specifically to fit within the workflow of outpatient pain clinics, the technology provides a critical new option for early-to-mid-stage chronic pain patients.

Sharp Biomedical is pioneering a complementary path forward for the industry, firmly grounded in simple procedures. The company is developing elegant, safe, and entirely manual procedures designed to be completed seamlessly within outpatient facilities. This approach broadens patient access by shifting effective interventions directly into local clinics, all without requiring intensive capital expenditures or massive infrastructure overhauls.

"While the industry is rightfully focused on remarkable advancements in robotics and complex technologies for late-stage spinal care, we see a massive unmet need earlier in the care continuum," said Dan Newman, Founder and CEO of Sharp Biomedical. "We are thrilled to partner with gener8tor 1889 and our angel investors to finalize our development. This pre-seed funding allows us to empower physicians with simple, safe, and reliable procedures—giving clinics advanced intervention capabilities without the burden of massive capital demands."

"Dan is an extremely impressive startup founder, and we have built a huge amount of conviction in him and the entire Sharp Biomedical team," said Ben Stanley, Principal of gener8tor 1889. "Their mission to democratize access to spine care by empowering outpatient clinics with fast, safe, and reliable toolsets is a breath of fresh air in a highly complex industry. We look forward to both the profound impact this technology will have on patient care, along with their continued commitment to growing the North Dakota biotech ecosystem."

The medical community is also recognizing the clinical potential of Sharp Biomedical's streamlined approach. "I'm excited to partner with Sharp Biomedical as they fill a vital gap in the market," said Dr. Danny Neuman, Interventional Pain Specialist, Medical Staff President at Ascentist Healthcare, and advisor to Sharp. "What sets Sharp apart is their intelligent design process, rooted in true collaborative input from physicians to directly address real clinical needs. This partnership will allow us to intervene earlier in the care continuum and offer definitive relief right in the outpatient setting, and their talented team is exceptionally well-positioned to drive these advancements."

With funding secured, Sharp Biomedical is aggressively moving forward with its rigorous testing protocols and physician input, positioning the company for its next regulatory milestones and the eventual commercial launch of its flagship device.

About Sharp Biomedical Sharp Biomedical is a medical device company focused on creating novel, streamlined toolsets and implants for spinal care. By designing safe, manual procedures that can be performed in less operating time, Sharp Biomedical empowers outpatient pain clinics to treat early-to-mid-stage chronic pain, reducing the industry's reliance on large hospital infrastructure, robotics, and prolonged operating times.

About Gener8tor gener8tor is a global venture firm and accelerator network that supports startups, founders, workers, employers, artists, and musicians across race, place, and gender. Gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities, and nonprofits to operate programs in more than 41 communities across 22 states and two countries. gener8tor 1889 is a Venture Capital fund focused on North Dakota startups operated by gener8tor.

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SOURCE Sharp Biomedical