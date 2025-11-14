Shaperon Attends 7th Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit in Boston; CEO Dr. Seungyong Seong Delivers Keynote Presentation on GPCR19-Targeted Drug Development

- Highlights clinical progress in GPCR19-targeted inflammasome modulation for atopic dermatitis and alopecia.

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shaperon Inc. (KOSDAQ: 378800) a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in GPCR19-targeted immunomodulatory drugs, announced that it attended the 7th Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit held in Boston, Massachusetts, from November 4-6, 2025. During the event, CEO Dr. Seungyong Seong delivered a keynote presentation highlighting the company’s latest clinical and preclinical achievements in the development of inflammasome-modulating therapies for atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata.

The Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit is a leading global conference dedicated to advances in inflammasome research and drug development. Shaperon’s participation and keynote presentation underscore the growing recognition of its GPCR19-based drug discovery platform as an emerging technology with the potential to reshape the treatment landscape for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

In his keynote, Dr. Seong presented the company’s progress on GPCR19-targeted inflammasome modulation, a novel therapeutic strategy designed to control inflammation at its upstream initiation phase. Unlike conventional NLRP3 inhibitors that act downstream, Shaperon’s approach regulates the formation of the inflammasome complex itself, confirming the broad applicability of its inflammasome-targeted technology.

Shaperon’s topical candidate NuGel, the world’s first GPCR19 agonist for atopic dermatitis, demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results in Phase 2b Part 1 clinical trials. The company also shared new preclinical data across acne, rosacea, and diabetic foot ulcers, confirming the broad applicability of its inflammasome-target technology.

Shaperon’s proprietary AI-powered drug discovery platform integrates multi-parametric modeling to predict target suitability, pharmacokinetic properties and toxicity profiles, enabling faster and more reliable development decisions. One of its AI-derived candidates, Nualeratine, showed a 74% higher hair regrowth rate in preclinical models of autoimmune alopecia compared to competing compounds.

“Our participation in this year’s Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit provided a valuable opportunity to share our scientific progress and connect with global partners,” said Dr. Seong. “Shaperon remains committed to advancing innovative inflammasome-targeted therapies and expanding global collaboration for commercialization.”

ABOUT SHAPERON

Shaperon is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel inflammasome inhibitors. Its unique GPCR19-P2X7 modulation mechanism suppresses a range of inflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, and TNF-α, by targeting both priming and activation phases of the inflammasome. This pioneering approach addresses complex immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, with Shaperon currently advancing clinical programs in Atopic Dermatitis, Alopecia Areata, Alzheimer’s disease, and COVID-19 pneumonia, in addition to preclinical programs in MASH and obesity.

