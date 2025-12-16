SetPoint Medical to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SetPoint Medical, a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving care for people living with chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

Murthy V. Simhambhatla, Ph.D., CEO of SetPoint Medical, is scheduled to present on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 4:00 PM Pacific Time. The presentation will provide an update following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the SetPoint System® for the treatment of adults living with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA), as well as the company’s plans to expand access to this first-in-class neuroimmune modulation therapy.

Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings with SetPoint Medical management may contact their J.P. Morgan representative.

About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving care for people living with chronic autoimmune diseases. The company’s FDA-approved SetPoint System is the first neuroimmune modulation therapy available for people living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), offering a novel, device-based alternative for those who do not respond to or cannot tolerate biologic or targeted drug therapies. SetPoint’s proprietary integrated neurostimulation platform is designed to activate innate anti-inflammatory pathways in the vagus nerve to reduce inflammation and restore immunologic setpoint. With a vision to redefine the care of autoimmune conditions, SetPoint is also planning to evaluate its platform technology for other conditions including multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease. Learn more at setpointmedical.com.

Emma Yang

Health+Commerce

media@setpointmedical.com