Serina Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Joshua Thomas as VP, Head of Chemistry

HUNTSVILLE, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina” or the "Company") (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its lead Investigational New Drug ("IND") candidate, SER-252, for advanced Parkinson's disease, enabled by its proprietary POZ PlatformTM drug optimization technology, today announced the appointment of Joshua Thomas, Ph.D., as Vice President and Head of Chemistry. He will oversee internal and external chemistry efforts to optimize POZ-based candidates, supporting efficient translation from discovery through development.

Prior to joining Serina, Dr. Thomas served in progressive scientific leadership roles at Mersana Therapeutics, where during his 13 years he played a pivotal part in building out their discovery chemistry capabilities. Notably, he played a key role in the development of a novel STING agonist ADC platform. He has led groundbreaking research programs in antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technologies, focused on developing innovative “warhead” and linker elements that have advanced multiple platforms into clinical trials. His expertise encompasses both developing cytotoxic payloads with novel mechanisms of action and designing complex bioconjugation systems for targeted cancer therapies.​

“Our work with Josh as a consultant and member of our Scientific Advisory Board over the past two years has already shaped the evolution of our foundational POZ chemistry platform and strategy," said Steve Ledger, Chief Executive Officer of Serina Therapeutics. “Bringing his demonstrated talent and leadership fully on board as VP and Head of Chemistry is a natural step as we push the boundaries of our small molecule opportunity and expand the POZ platform into two new therapeutic modalities.”

Dr. Thomas earned his Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Florida and completed postdoctoral training in cancer research at the National Cancer Institute. He holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Wingate University. Over his career, he has contributed to multiple development candidates, patents, and publications spanning small molecules and conjugate-based modalities. His experience integrating cutting-edge chemistry with translational objectives aligns with Serina’s strategy of building a sustainable discovery and development engine for polymer-enabled therapeutics.

“I am excited to join Serina Therapeutics and lead our chemistry efforts as we advance the POZ platform to deliver differentiated, patient-focused therapies,” said Dr. Thomas. “Having worked closely with the team now for two years, I have seen firsthand the strength of the science, the rigor of the organization, and the breadth of opportunity for POZ-based medicines.”

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ PlatformTM provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

About the POZ PlatformTM

Serina’s proprietary POZ technology is based on a synthetic, water soluble, low viscosity polymer called poly(2-oxazoline). Serina’s POZ technology is engineered to provide greater control in drug loading and more precision in the rate of release of attached drugs delivered via subcutaneous injection. The therapeutic agents in Serina’s product candidates are typically well-understood and marketed drugs that are effective but are limited by pharmacokinetic profiles that can include toxicity, side effects and short half-life. Serina believes that by using POZ technology, drugs with narrow therapeutic windows can be designed to maintain more desirable and stable levels in the blood.

Serina’s POZ platform delivery technology has potential for use across a broad range of payloads and indications. Serina intends to advance additional applications of the POZ platform via out-licensing, co-development, or other partnership arrangements, including the non-exclusive license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. to use Serina’s POZ polymer technology for use in lipid nanoparticle drug (LNP) delivery formulations.

About SER-252 (POZ-apomorphine)

SER 252 is an investigational apomorphine therapy developed with Serina’s POZ platform and designed to provide continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS). CDS has been shown to reduce the severity of levodopa-related motor complications (dyskinesia) in Parkinson’s disease. Preclinical studies support the potential of SER 252 to provide CDS without skin reactions. Serina plans to advance SER 252 to clinical testing in 2025.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

References in this Report to “Serina,” “the Company,” “we” or “us” refer to Serina Therapeutics, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements that are not historical fact, including statements about the Company’s response to the FDA’s clinical hold letter, Serina’s planned clinical programs, including timing for first-patient-in and resolution of the clinical hold and customary regulatory and ethics approvals, the potential of Serina’s POZ polymer technology, are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, plans, beliefs or forecasts for the future, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying these statements may change.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to a variety of important factors including, among other things, the timing and extent of the FDA's clinical-hold letter and of Serina's response, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; Serina’s ability to continue as a going concern; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any applications may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any potential applications that may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions, which will depend on a myriad of factors, including making a determination as to whether the product’s benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product’s efficacy and, if approved, whether any such drug or vaccine candidates will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of any drug or vaccine candidates; and competitive developments. These risks as well as other risks are more fully discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the company’s other periodic reports and documents filed from time to time with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.