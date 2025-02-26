SUBSCRIBE
Septerna to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, today announced that Jeffrey Finer, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Septerna, will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET in Boston.

About Septerna
Septerna, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new era of GPCR drug discovery powered by its proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Its industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of its deep pipeline of oral small molecule product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. Septerna was launched by preeminent drug discovery company builders and scientific leaders in the biochemistry, structural biology, and pharmacology of GPCRs. For more information, please visit www.septerna.com.

