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Septerna to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2026

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences before the end of 2026:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference – Boston
Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference – New York
Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. ET

UBS Global Biopharma Conference – London
Fireside chat on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. GMT

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference – Miami
Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 7:55 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the investors section of the company’s website at www.septerna.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Septerna
Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a world-class team of GPCR experts and drug developers advancing cutting-edge science to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies for patients with significant unmet needs. The company’s proprietary Native Complex Platform® is designed to enable new approaches to GPCR drug discovery and has led to the development of a diverse pipeline of novel oral small molecule drug candidates. Septerna is advancing programs in endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, metabolic diseases and additional therapeutic areas, both independently and with partners. For more information, please visit www.septerna.com.

Investor Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:
Carly Scaduto, THRUST
carly@thrustsc.com


Northern California Events
Septerna, Inc.
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