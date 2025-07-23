Senzime’s TetraGraph System Receives Regulatory Approval in Mexico

Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime today announced that its TetraGraph system has received approval from the Mexican Secretariat of Health (COFEPRIS), enabling the commericalization of products in the Mexican market.

Mexico is the 12th largest economy in the world and the leading importer of medical products in Latin America. The relevant market consists of nearly 8,000 operating rooms, and the number of surgical procedures involving neuromuscular blocking agents is estimated at 2 to 4 million annually.

In 2024, Senzime partnered with Kezelmedica, a leading importer of anesthesia and patient monitoring equipment in Mexico. Kezelmedica represents several highly reputable European and US medical device companies in the Mexican market.

"The Latin American region is underserved and tends to follow US and European clinical guidelines, presenting clear untapped opportunities for Senzime. I'm pleased to announce that we now have local regulatory approvals in place in the Mexican market, a strong local partner, and our first orders received," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.



Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com .

