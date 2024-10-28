Senzime Successfully Unveils Next-Generation TetraGraph® Quantitative Train-of-Four Monitor at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2024; U.S. Shipments Begin Q4 2024

TetraGraph ® Adaptive Intelligence™ : A smart suite of algorithms enabling precision-based monitoring with automated workflows throughout the perioperative journey, ensuring accurate and real-time neuromuscular assessments.

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senzime (Nasdaq Stockholm: SEZI; OTCQX: SNZZF), a global leader in perioperative patient monitoring solutions, is excited to announce the successful unveiling of its next-generation TetraGraph® system at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2024 congress. Developed in close collaboration with anesthesiologists from around the world, this innovative device is poised to redefine quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring with precision-driven technology and advanced algorithms.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/senzime/9286551-en-senzime-unveils-next-generation-tetragraph-quantitative-train-of-four-monitor

The next-generation TetraGraph was designed in response to the growing need for more precise, reliable, and automated perioperative monitoring, aimed at reducing complications from residual neuromuscular block (rNMB), which continues to affect a significant percentage of surgical patients. Equipped with TetraGraph® Adaptive Intelligence™, the system delivers real-time data, helping clinicians enhance patient safety by making better-informed decisions throughout the perioperative journey.

“We are proud to have launched the next-generation TetraGraph system at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2024 and excited to begin U.S. shipments in Q4 2024,” said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. “This system reflects our commitment to working alongside anesthesiologists to deliver cutting-edge technology that supports the highest standards of patient care.”

The new TetraGraph also features a sustainable design with upgradable software, providing long-term reliability and future-proofing for evolving healthcare needs.

Senzime is excited to announce that U.S. shipments will begin in Q4 2024, with orders being processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. To learn more about the next-generation TetraGraph and its gamechanging capabilities, join the launch webinar on October 30, 2024, from 9:00 – 9:30 am CST. Register at senzime.webinargeek.com/nextgen.

For more information, visit Senzime.com/NextGen.

Contact

Philip Siberg, CEO

+46 (0) 70 790 6734

philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, leads the global change in perioperative care with its cutting-edge TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi monitoring systems, delivering peace of mind and enhanced safety from surgery to recovery. The company’s innovations are designed to eliminate postoperative complications, ensuring the well-being of over 100 million patients globally. With a strong presence across more than 30 countries, Senzime is reshaping standards in healthcare and demonstrating its commitment to precision, empowerment, and swift recovery.

Listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI) and cross-traded on the OTCQX (SNZZF), Senzime is a beacon of progress, merging clinical excellence with shareholder value. Explore how Senzime is pioneering perioperative progress at senzime.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

