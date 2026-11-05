Senzime Expands TetraGraph’s Clinical Use Beyond Surgery into Brain Stimulation Therapy

Senzime AB (publ) (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF), a global leader in precision-based patient monitoring, today announced the expanded clinical use of its TetraGraph® system in electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), a form of brain stimulation treatment for certain severe mental health conditions. This creates new opportunities for Senzime to expand its market beyond traditional operating rooms into specialized treatment settings where objective neuromuscular monitoring is needed.

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is an established treatment for certain severe mental health conditions that involves delivering brief, controlled electrical stimulation to the brain. Patients receive general anesthesia and muscle-relaxing medication to limit physical movement during treatment. TetraGraph enables anesthesia teams to monitor the effects of these medications and assess the return of normal muscle function.

"With an estimated 10 million ECT treatments performed annually worldwide, our addressable market now expands by approximately 10 percent. This represents a significant opportunity to extend the use of TetraGraph beyond traditional operating rooms, contribute to safer care for more patients, and at the same time drive increased demand for our monitors and recurring sales of disposable sensors," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Clinical experience highlights the benefits of objective monitoring

ECT is commonly delivered as a series of treatments rather than a single procedure. Broader use of TetraGraph in this setting creates opportunities for both additional monitor placements and recurring use of Senzime's disposable sensors.

The TetraGraph system features functionality for objective monitoring of neuromuscular function during ECT procedures, providing clinicians with quantitative information on the effects of muscle-relaxing medications used during these typically brief treatments.



Zug Cantonal Hospital in Switzerland routinely uses TetraGraph during ECT to monitor the effects of muscle-relaxing medications and support safe recovery.

"During ECT, we need to know both when the muscles are sufficiently relaxed and when their function has recovered. TetraGraph gives our team objective information to assess recovery, particularly when the effects of a muscle relaxant last longer than expected," said Peter Boelhouwers, Head of Anesthesia Nursing at Zug Cantonal Hospital, Switzerland.

Boelhouwers also describes a case in which a patient required approximately 40 minutes to recover after receiving a normally short-acting muscle relaxant, highlighting the importance of objective neuromuscular monitoring. Read the white paper, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) & Electromyography (EMG): A Must in Clinical Practice.

More information about TetraGraph is available at www.senzime.com/nextgen

Source note: The estimated annual global ECT treatment volume is based on published estimates of approximately 1-1.4 million patients receiving ECT annually and an average of approximately eight treatment sessions per patient. The resulting estimate is approximately 8-11 million sessions annually, rounded to approximately 10 million. Sources include Leiknes et al., Brain and Behavior (2012), and a review published in The British Journal of Psychiatry (2021).

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

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Senzime Expands TetraGraph’s Clinical Use Beyond Surgery into Brain Stimulation Therapy

SOURCE: Senzime

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