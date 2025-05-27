Sensome Announces Enrollment Completion in First-in-Human Study of In Situ Tumor Detection System for Lung Cancer

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bronchoscopy--Sensome, the pioneer of microsensing technology for real-time, intra-operative tissue analysis, announced today it has completed enrollment in the first-in-human INSPECT study of its novel technology, being developed to detect cancerous tissue in situ during transbronchial biopsy of endobronchial and peripheral tumors.

The INSPECT study is a first in-human, multi-center, single-arm study in 27 patients evaluating the ability of the tumor detection technology to successfully identify lung lesion tissue, and to differentiate between healthy and cancerous tissue. Sensome’s technology is intended to confirm placement of a biopsy needle within a tumor without reliance on additional imaging modalities, which are not able to clearly identify cancerous tissue. The novel tool-in-lesion system is designed to guide the bronchoscopist in precisely locating the optimal biopsy site, with the goal of reducing delays in the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.

“We are very encouraged by our experience using the Sensome tumor detection technology. It has significant potential to make lung biopsies more efficient, and our treatment of lung cancer – the leading cause of cancer deaths globally – more effective,” said Amir Hanna, MD, Interventional Pulmonologist, Coordinating Investigator of the INSPECT study, and Principal Investigator at Lannelongue Hospital, France.

“We found the technology easy to understand and integrate into our bronchoscopy workflow, as the microsensor is integrated into a wire delivered through the biopsy needle, similar to the current stylet we typically use,” added David Fielding, MD, Associate Professor, Director of Thoracic Medicine, and Principal Investigator of the study at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in Australia.

“We thank the investigators and their teams for their commitment to this important lung cancer research; their work is instrumental to the progress we are making with our tumor detection technology. We look forward to sharing results from this clinical study later in the year, which will add to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the value of our microsensor technology in lung cancer, ischemic stroke and peripheral vascular disease,” said Franz Bozsak, CEO and Co-founder of Sensome.

ABOUT THE SENSOME TUMOR DETECTION TECHNOLOGY

The company’s unique sensor technology is based on electrical impedance spectroscopy, which measures the characteristics of tissue in 360° surrounding the sensor. The miniaturized sensor technology enables it to be incorporated in a medical device that can be introduced via a biopsy needle into a lesion. The Sensome device is being developed to instantly determine whether or not the tissue is cancerous, so the biopsy can be successfully completed.

The Sensome tumor detection technology is an investigational device and is not approved for commercial use in the U.S or any other jurisdiction.

ABOUT SENSOME

Sensome, a clinical-stage healthtech start-up, has developed a patented, breakthrough microsensor technology that combines the world's smallest impedance-based sensor with predictive algorithms to identify and characterize biological tissues in real-time. The technology is currently being studied in three different clinical indications: clot characterization (ischemic stroke), total occlusion characterization (peripheral vascular disease) and in situ tool-in-lesion confirmation (lung cancer). Sensome intends to partner with leading medtech companies to design, manufacture and distribute smart medical devices integrating its proprietary microsensing technology. The company is partnered with leading guidewire manufacturer ASAHI INTECC for manufacturing of the Clotild® Smart Guidewire System for ischemic stroke, and with Cosmotec for distribution of that device in Japan upon regulatory approval.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc.

michelle@chronic-comm.com

+1 310-902-1274



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Chuck Padala

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

+1 646-627-8390