SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

April 24, 2026 | 
15 min read

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.



First Quarter Consolidated Results

  • Reported revenue increased 11.1% to $435.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 versus last year’s first quarter results of $392.3 million. On a local currency basis(1), revenue increased 7.2%.
  • Reported operating income increased 24.7% to $66.7 million compared to $53.5 million recorded in last year’s first quarter. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $2.9 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus no costs recorded in the first quarter of 2026. Local currency adjusted operating income(1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA(1) were up 12.2% and 10.4%, respectively, in the first quarter.
  • Reported earnings per share increased 28.4% to $1.04 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 81 cents in the first quarter of 2025. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 14.0% in the first quarter.

“Sensient delivered strong results to start off the year. We executed on our strategy and continue to strengthen our position for the opportunities ahead, particularly in the area of natural colors. I remain very confident about our performance and am pleased to increase our guidance for 2026,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter Group Results

 
Reported Local Currency(1)
Revenue Quarter Quarter
Flavors & Extracts

4.2%

 

1.7%

Color

18.1%

 

12.3%

Asia Pacific

8.0%

 

4.7%

Total Revenue

11.1%

 

7.2%

 

 

 

Reported Local Currency Adjusted(1)
Operating Income Quarter Quarter
Flavors & Extracts

7.0%

 

5.1%

Color

20.7%

 

13.2%

Asia Pacific

18.4%

 

14.5%

Total Operating Income

24.7%

 

12.2%

 

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $201.8 million, an increase of $8.1 million versus the prior year’s first quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven primarily by higher prices and volume growth. Segment operating income was $26.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the prior year’s first quarter.

The Color Group reported revenue of $198.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $30.4 million compared to the prior year’s first quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong volume growth and higher prices across the Group. Segment operating income was $42.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $7.2 million compared to the prior year’s first quarter results.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.4 million compared to the prior year’s first quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong volume growth and higher prices across the Group. Segment operating income was $11.2 million in the quarter, an increase of $1.7 million compared to the prior year’s first quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses were $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $15.8 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s first quarter. The lower operating expenses were primarily due to Portfolio Optimization Plan costs in the prior year’s first quarter. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $0.4 million compared to the prior year’s first quarter.

2026 OUTLOOK

 
Metric Current Guidance Prior Guidance
 
Local Currency Revenue(1) High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth Mid-Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
 
Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth Mid-Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
 
Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $3.70 and $3.90* Between $3.60 and $3.80*
 
Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth Mid-Single-Digit to High Single-Digit Growth
 
*Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency impact is expected to be immaterial for the year.

The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1)

Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2026 first quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, April 24, 2026. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through May 1, 2026 by calling (855) 669-9658 and using access code 1602690. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after April 28, 2026.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including in the quote from our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer and under “2026 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended March 31,
 

2026

 

2025

 

% Change

 
Revenue

$

435,834

 

$

392,325

 

11.1

%

 
Cost of products sold

 

283,146

 

 

260,548

 

8.7

%

Selling and administrative expenses

 

85,960

 

 

78,247

 

9.9

%

 
Operating income

 

66,728

 

 

53,530

 

24.7

%

Interest expense

 

7,902

 

 

7,341

 
 
Earnings before income taxes

 

58,826

 

 

46,189

 
Income taxes

 

14,656

 

 

11,727

 
 
Net earnings

$

44,170

 

$

34,462

 

28.2

%

 
Earnings per share of common stock:
Basic

$

1.04

 

$

0.82

 
 
Diluted

$

1.04

 

$

0.81

 
 
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

42,294

 

 

42,197

 
 
Diluted

 

42,671

 

 

42,469

 
 
 
 
Results by Segment Three Months Ended March 31,
 

Revenue

2026

 

2025

 

% Change

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

201,825

 

$

193,681

 

4.2

%

Color

 

198,176

 

 

167,750

 

18.1

%

Asia Pacific

 

45,255

 

 

41,901

 

8.0

%

Intersegment elimination

 

(9,422

)

 

(11,007

)
 
Consolidated

$

435,834

 

$

392,325

 

11.1

%

 
Operating Income
 
Flavors & Extracts

$

26,750

 

$

24,989

 

7.0

%

Color

 

42,065

 

 

34,852

 

20.7

%

Asia Pacific

 

11,180

 

 

9,442

 

18.4

%

Corporate & Other

 

(13,267

)

 

(15,753

)
 
Consolidated

$

66,728

 

$

53,530

 

24.7

%

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

March 31,

 

December 31,

2026

 

2025

 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

38,542

$

36,533

Trade accounts receivable

 

342,295

 

305,380

Inventories

 

681,730

 

678,220

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

58,971

 

59,717

Fixed assets held for sale

 

-

 

1,598

Total Current Assets

 

1,121,538

 

1,081,448

 
Goodwill & intangible assets (net)

 

446,282

 

449,827

Property, plant, and equipment (net)

 

550,555

 

539,296

Other assets

 

169,213

 

173,566

 
Total Assets

$

2,287,588

$

2,244,137

 
Trade accounts payable

$

114,222

$

138,344

Short-term borrowings

 

232

 

352

Other current liabilities

 

109,259

 

124,887

Total Current Liabilities

 

223,713

 

263,583

 
Long-term debt

 

767,558

 

709,232

Accrued employee and retiree benefits

 

24,163

 

24,045

Other liabilities

 

53,273

 

53,763

Shareholders' Equity

 

1,218,881

 

1,193,514

 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,287,588

$

2,244,137

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

 

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings

$

44,170

 

$

34,462

 

Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

15,538

 

 

15,074

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

3,776

 

 

2,900

 

Net (gain) loss on assets

 

(305

)

 

46

 

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs

 

-

 

 

831

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,897

 

 

1,282

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable

 

(37,718

)

 

(20,780

)

Inventories

 

(5,360

)

 

7,202

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(270

)

 

(8,064

)

Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

(22,837

)

 

(25,859

)

Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings

 

(15,273

)

 

(21,665

)

Income taxes

 

2,562

 

 

4,989

 

Other liabilities

 

203

 

 

604

 

 
Net cash used in operating activities

 

(13,617

)

 

(8,978

)

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(28,737

)

 

(16,854

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

2,016

 

 

7

 

Acquisition of new business

 

-

 

 

(4,349

)

Other investing activities

 

(200

)

 

(88

)

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(26,921

)

 

(21,284

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from additional borrowings

 

140,139

 

 

66,449

 

Debt payments

 

(76,867

)

 

(10,771

)

Dividends paid

 

(17,426

)

 

(17,376

)

Other financing activities

 

(3,447

)

 

(2,341

)

 
Net cash provided by financing activities

 

42,399

 

 

35,961

 

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

148

 

 

249

 

 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

2,009

 

 

5,948

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

36,533

 

 

26,626

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

38,542

 

$

32,574

 

 
 
Supplemental Information
Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

 

2025

 
Dividends paid per share

$

0.41

 

$

0.41

 

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts

The Company's results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

 

2025

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

66,728

$

53,530

 

24.7

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold

 

-

 

1,814

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses

 

-

 

1,050

 
Adjusted operating income

$

66,728

$

56,394

 

18.3

%

 
Net earnings (GAAP)

$

44,170

$

34,462

 

28.2

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

-

 

2,864

 
Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1)

 

-

 

(702

)
Adjusted net earnings

$

44,170

$

36,624

 

20.6

%

 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

1.04

$

0.81

 

28.4

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax

 

-

 

0.05

 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.04

$

0.86

 

20.9

%

 
Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.
 
(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
Results by Segment Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

2026

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2026

 

2025

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2025

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

26,750

 

$

-

$

26,750

 

$

24,989

 

$

-

$

24,989

 

Color

 

42,065

 

 

-

 

42,065

 

 

34,852

 

 

-

 

34,852

 

Asia Pacific

 

11,180

 

 

-

 

11,180

 

 

9,442

 

 

-

 

9,442

 

Corporate & Other

 

(13,267

)

 

-

 

(13,267

)

 

(15,753

)

 

2,864

 

(12,889

)

 
Consolidated

$

66,728

 

$

-

$

66,728

 

$

53,530

 

$

2,864

$

56,394

 

 
 
(2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2026 results compared to the 2025 results for the corresponding periods.

 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Revenue

Total

 

Foreign

Exchange

Rates

 

Adjustments(3)

 

Local

Currency

Adjusted

Flavors & Extracts

4.2

%

2.5

%

N/A

 

1.7

%

Color

18.1

%

5.8

%

N/A

 

12.3

%

Asia Pacific

8.0

%

3.3

%

N/A

 

4.7

%

Total Revenue

11.1

%

3.9

%

N/A

 

7.2

%

 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

7.0

%

1.9

%

0.0

%

5.1

%

Color

20.7

%

7.5

%

0.0

%

13.2

%

Asia Pacific

18.4

%

3.9

%

0.0

%

14.5

%

Corporate & Other

(15.8

%)

0.0

%

(18.7

%)

2.9

%

Total Operating Income

24.7

%

6.5

%

6.0

%

12.2

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

28.4

%

7.4

%

7.0

%

14.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

15.7

%

5.3

%

N/A

 

10.4

%

 

(3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.
 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2026

 

2025

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

66,728

 

$

53,530

 

24.7

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,538

 

 

15,074

 
Share-based compensation expense

 

3,776

 

 

2,900

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

-

 

 

2,864

 
Adjusted EBITDA

$

86,042

 

$

74,368

 

15.7

%

 
 
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.
 

March 31,
Debt

2026

 

2025
Short-term borrowings

$

232

 

$

18,575

 
Long-term debt

 

767,558

 

 

683,266

 
Credit Agreement adjustments(4)

 

(20,780

)

 

(21,165

)
Net Debt

$

747,010

 

$

680,676

 
 
Operating income (GAAP)

$

220,326

 

$

195,703

 
Depreciation and amortization

 

61,562

 

 

60,694

 
Share-based compensation expense

 

14,822

 

 

10,989

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

12,942

 

 

6,683

 
Other non-operating gains(5)

 

(1,170

)

 

(871

)
Credit Adjusted EBITDA

$

308,482

 

$

273,198

 
 
Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.4x 2.5x
 
(4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts.
(5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.
 
We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Category: Earnings

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation


Contacts

David Plautz
(414) 347-3706
investor.relations@sensient.com

Wisconsin Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Progress success promotion and career growth Goal achievement, business woman walks up the stairs to the illuminated arrow. isometric vector illustration.
Earnings
Sanofi defends Dupixent patents, but execs insist it has nothing to do with CEO change
April 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Collage halftone banner with two hands that put objects on scales. Halftone hands holding circle and square and put them on the scales. Concept of business balance in teamwork. Vector illustration.
Obesity
Roche insists amylin obesity drug still valuable for patients who ‘don’t want side effects’
April 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand putting print screen dart and target board wooden cube on up arrows. Target of investment and business concept.
Earnings
With nearly a quarter billion in Q1, J&J targets $100B revenue in 2026
April 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hands holding binoculars. Concept of search, research or strategy for business. The eyes look forward through the lens. Vector illustration for web or user interface.
Earnings
On steadier ground, pharma heads into Q1 earnings with deals top of mind
April 14, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong