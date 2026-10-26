Senseonics Initiates First-in-Human Study of Freedom, Designed to be the World’s First CGM System with No On-body Component

First clinical evaluation of investigational, transmitter-free one-year CGM marks an important milestone on Senseonics’ innovation roadmap, with potential launch in 2028

Built on the proven sensing technology behind Eversense 365 and supported by encouraging preclinical data to reduce development risk

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS), a diabetes company redefining continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with long-term implantable sensing technology, today announced the initiation of its first-in-human clinical study evaluating Freedom, an investigational next-generation CGM system designed to communicate directly with a mobile device without the need for an external on-body transmitter.

Freedom represents an important step in Senseonics' innovation pipeline and is being developed with a vision to make diabetes technology less visible and burdensome. It is an evolution of the same fundamental sensing technology as the Eversense® 365 system, with the addition of an integrated battery and embedded Bluetooth communication capability. It is designed to have no requirement for an on-body component, while maintaining the benefits people already value with Eversense 365, providing exceptional accuracy over a full year with a single sensor.

"Now being tested in humans for the first time, the Freedom CGM represents our vison to eliminate the requirement for an on-body component, effectively making continuous glucose monitoring invisible. We believe this represents an extremely attractive proposition for millions of people with diabetes and we are proudly leading the race to get there,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. "At Senseonics, we are not interested in incremental innovation. Our mission is to transform lives in the diabetes community and push the boundaries of sensing technology to improve health and wellbeing. Eversense 365 redefined what a CGM could be by becoming the world's first and only one-year system and we are just getting started."

The initiation of this first-in-human clinical study is a key milestone for Senseonics as the Company continues to invest in its innovation pipeline. It is an early feasibility study to evaluate the device design concept with respect to clinical safety and device functionality, including the sensor’s direct Bluetooth communication capabilities. The study’s purpose is to demonstrate safety and generate insights to inform a planned pivotal study that Senseonics expects to initiate in 2027, with the company targeting a potential commercial launch in 2028.

The initiation of the first-in-human study follows encouraging results from preclinical studies completed during the second quarter of 2026, which evaluated multiple Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) antenna designs and implantation locations to optimize communication performance and guide configuration selection. Across approximately seven weeks of testing and more than 18,500 communication data points, the preferred design demonstrated 100% communication success within our target distance. As a result, the study identified a preferred antenna configuration and implantation approach for human evaluation.

“Freedom exemplifies our approach to innovation at Senseonics. We are focused on developing game-changing advances that simplify life with diabetes and help make diabetes technology less visible,” Mukul Jain, PhD, Chief Operating Officer of Senseonics, commented. “This R&D approach leverages validated technologies wherever possible to reduce risk and accelerate innovation. Supported by encouraging preclinical communication data, we are excited to begin evaluating Freedom in humans. This program is being driven by what we consistently hear from people living with diabetes and it is what Senseonics was founded to deliver – a one-year CGM sensor with nothing required on-body.”

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a diabetes company redefining continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with long-term implantable sensing technology. Driven by a mission to transform lives in the diabetes community, Senseonics is the maker of Eversense® 365, the world's first and only one-year CGM system, and is advancing a differentiated pipeline of innovation.

By commercializing Eversense 365 and pushing the boundaries of sensing technology, Senseonics is empowering better diabetes management, reducing the device burden, expanding patient choice, and shaping the future of diabetes care.

For more information, visit www.senseonics.com.

About Eversense® 365

Eversense® 365 is the only long-term continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system available, offering people with diabetes a truly differentiated CGM experience. Designed for people with diabetes who demand more, Eversense 365 combines a small sensor inserted under the skin by a healthcare provider with a removable smart transmitter that delivers real-time glucose data to a mobile app or an integrated Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system. With a single sensor designed to last a full year, Eversense 365 provides a unique approach to CGM that supports health outcomes, enhances patient confidence, and minimizes the burden associated with short-term devices.

Eversense 365 is cleared in the U.S. and approved in Europe for people with diabetes aged 18 years and older, and is available by prescription only. The system is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days, and for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions (fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class). It is available in the U.S. and in select European markets. Patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, visit https://www.eversensecgm.com/safety-information/.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including any statements regarding the development of the Freedom product, the potential results of the first-in-human study of Freedom, the timing of any pivotal study of the Freedom product, the timing of any potential commercial launch of the Freedom product and the potential benefits of Freedom product, other statements regarding the progress, results or benefits of the Freedom development program, and other statements containing the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “projects,” and “will,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the design, development and registration of new technology, uncertainties related to the results of the first-in-human study or pivotal study, and whether such data will support a regulatory submission to the FDA or other regulatory bodies, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties resulting from the Company’s dependence on third parties within the Company’s development program and supply chain, and other uncertainties inherent in the commercialization of new technology, including uncertainties relating to the current economic environment and relating to user decisions and preferences, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and Senseonics’ other filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors.” In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics’ views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics’ views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Senseonics Media Contact

Tim Stamper

FTI Consulting

Tim.Stamper@senseonics.com / Senseonics@fticonsulting.com

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

investors@senseonics.com