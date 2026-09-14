Senseonics Announces Strategic Partnership with Beta Bionics to Integrate Eversense® 365 with the iLet® Bionic Pancreas

Pairing year-long continuous glucose monitoring with automated insulin delivery to further simplify diabetes management for patients

Brings Eversense 365 to the growing community of iLet Bionic Pancreas users

Plan for commercial launch of the integrated system in Q4 2026

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS), maker of the Eversense 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, the world’s first and only long-term, one-year implantable sensing technology, today announced a partnership with Beta Bionics, Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions. The companies are collaborating to integrate Eversense® 365 CGM with Beta Bionics’ iLet® Bionic Pancreas automated insulin delivery (AID) system designed to simplify diabetes management. The integrated device will aim to provide people with diabetes a world-class, truly differentiated AID experience, combining year-long, exceptionally accurate glucose sensing1 with fully adaptive insulin delivery technology that does not require carb counting* and autonomously determines and delivers user insulin doses.

Eversense 365's unique implantable design, consistent performance over an entire year2, and reduced device burden make it well-suited for AID systems, helping users focus less on their diabetes management technology and more on living their lives — and giving even more people with diabetes the freedom to choose the AID experience that best fits their lives.

“Our Eversense 365 is redefining the CGM market with long-term implantable technology designed to empower better diabetes management and reduce device burden. This collaboration with Beta Bionics will expand our reach to a greater population of people to enable them to manage their diabetes with the most advanced technologies available today," said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “We are excited to be working with Beta Bionics on integrating Eversense 365 with the iLet Bionic Pancreas to give more people with diabetes a differentiated AID option and greater choice in finding the experience that is right for them. Building on the early success from our first pump integration, we believe the combination of year-long glucose sensing and advanced automated insulin delivery offers compelling, differentiated benefits for people with diabetes and expands the choices available to them within the AID category."

Senseonics expects development of the Eversense 365-iLet integration to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026. Commercial launch is planned following completion of integration activities in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to required testing, validation activities and applicable regulatory requirements.

Individuals interested in learning more about the integrated Eversense 365 and iLet system, including information on early access opportunities, can sign up to receive updates.

*User must be carb aware.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring products to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

For more information, visit www.senseonics.com.

About Eversense® 365

The Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense 365 and up to 180 days for Eversense E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more.

For important safety information, see https://www.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the expectations regarding potential impact on, benefits to, experience of, expanded options for, or outcomes for people with diabetes’ and providers’, statements regarding the results, success and timeline for completion or commercial launch of the integration, statements regarding product’s reach or market impact, and other statements containing the words "believe," “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “projects,” “will,” “planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the new product launch and ongoing commercialization of Eversense 365, uncertainties inherent in the coordination with third parties and new partners and joint work to complete the project, uncertainties inherent in the development of new technologies, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties in prescriber and patient decisions and responses to new technology or initiatives, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors." In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics’ views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics’ views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Senseonics Media Contact

Tim Stamper

FTI Consulting

Tim.Stamper@senseonics.com / Senseonics@fticonsulting.com

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

investors@senseonics.com

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1 Senseonics. (2026) Eversense 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System User Guide. LBL-7702-01-001

2 Kaufman F, Jain I, Han S, Mdigini C: Real-World Data from U.S. Commercial Users of the 365-Day Implantable Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, Including with the twiist AID System Integration. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics, 8 September 2026; https://doi.org/10.1177/15209156261486125