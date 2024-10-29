SUBSCRIBE
Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

October 29, 2024 | 
2 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming scientific conferences.

Conference and Presentation Details:

PEGS Europe: Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit, November 5-7, 2024, Barcelona, Spain

Title: Selectively Targeting VISTA in the Tumor-Microenvironment with SNS-101, a Conditionally Active Monoclonal Antibody
Presenter: Edward van der Horst, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
Session: Antibody-Based Cancer Therapies
Date and time: Tuesday, November 5, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CET (Central European Time)

Society for Immunotherapy Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, November 6-10, Houston Texas

Title: Spatial proteomic profiling of VISTA and PSGL-1 interactions across cancer indications
Presenter: F. Donelson Smith, Ph.D., Senior Director, Biologics Discovery & Early Development
Presentation Type: Poster
Abstract Number: 70
Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, 12:15–1:45 p.m. & 7:00-8:30 p.m. CST.
Location: Level 1-Exhibit Halls AB (George R. Brown Convention Center)

About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4); SNS-103, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39; and SNS-201, a conditionally active VISTAxCD28 bispecific antibody consisting of a CD28 agonist arm and a pH-sensitive anti-VISTA arm. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Michael Biega
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Sensei Biotherapeutics
mbiega@senseibio.com

Media Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Massachusetts Events
