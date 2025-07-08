SELLAS Life Sciences Appoints Linghua Wang, MD, PhD, to Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced the addition of Linghua Wang, MD, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Wang is a widely respected leader in cancer research and translational science, and she joins the Company’s SAB shortly after the appointments of Philip C. Amrein, MD, and Dr. Alex Kentsis, MD, PhD.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wang to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dragan Cicic, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer of SELLAS. “Her decades of experience in cancer immunogenomics and computational biology are directly aligned with our focus on translational research, artificial intelligence utilization around genomics, proteomics as well as transcriptomics, and precision medicine. With the recent additions of Drs. Amrein and Kentsis, we are building a uniquely experienced and visionary team that will help guide our scientific and clinical strategy during this critical phase of growth. Their collective insights will be invaluable as we approach key clinical milestones expected for both of our assets later this year.”

Dr. Wang is a tenured Associate Professor in the Department of Genomic Medicine at MD Anderson, where she leads the Computational Biology Laboratory. She also holds a dual appointment as an Associate Member of The James P. Allison Institute, serves as Co-Lead of Focus Area 2 (Single-Cell Analytics & Spatial Multi-Omics) at the Institute for Data Science in Oncology, and is a faculty member in the Quantitative Sciences and Immunology PhD Programs at the UTHealth Houston Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. Trained in Clinical Medicine, she earned her PhD in Cancer Genomics from the University of Tokyo and completed postdoctoral training at Baylor College of Medicine, where she was subsequently promoted to faculty. She was recruited to MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2017.

Her research focuses on unraveling complex tumor ecosystems, with an emphasis on understanding cellular and molecular heterogeneity and dynamics, phenotypic plasticity, and interactions between cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment that drive disease progression and therapy response. Her group leverages cutting-edge single-cell and spatial omics, molecular imaging, AI-driven pathology, and advanced bioinformatics and machine learning approaches to enable transformative discoveries. Dr. Wang’s work aims to advance predictive and precision oncology by developing robust models of patient response and uncovering novel therapeutic targets, with the ultimate goal of transforming how cancers and their precursors are detected, classified, and treated. She holds multiple NIH/NCI funded grants, has published over 100 articles in high-impact journals, and is an internationally recognized leader in cancer research. Her work is highly collaborative, spanning national and international partnerships to advance cancer understanding and treatment.

Dr. Wang receives compensation as a member of SELLAS’s Scientific Advisory Board, and this financial relationship has been disclosed to MD Anderson’s Conflict of Interest Committee in accordance with institutional policy.

