Seismic Therapeutic to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 15, 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced that Jo Viney, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT in San Francisco, California.

Members of the Seismic management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Seismic Therapeutic

Seismic Therapeutic™ is a clinical-stage biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

