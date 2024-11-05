Seismic Therapeutic Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific and Medical Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced the company’s participation in four upcoming scientific and medical conferences, presenting on Seismic’s emerging pipeline of novel therapeutics to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, as well as its proprietary IMPACT platform that applies machine learning to biologics drug discovery.





Details of Seismic’s presentations and poster sessions are as follows:

IMPACT platform presentation:

November 5-7: PEGS Europe Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit, Barcelona, Spain

Presentation Title: Method development and application of machine learning to rapidly reduce the immunogenicity of bacterial proteases that degrade pathogenic immunoglobulins

Session: Machine Learning Approaches for Protein Engineering: Part 1

Date: Wednesday, November 6

Time: 6:45 p.m. CET

Presenter: Ryan Peckner, PhD, Director, Head of Machine Learning

Pipeline program presentations:

November 14-19: American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence, Washington, DC

Poster Title: Preclinical polypharmacology of S-1117, a novel engineered Fc-fused IgG degrading enzyme, for chronic treatment of autoantibody-mediated diseases

Session: B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease

Date: Saturday, November 16

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Presenter: Julia Manasson, MD, Medical Director, Clinical & Translational Medicine

Poster Title: S-4321, a novel dual-cell bidirectional PD-1:FcγRIIb selective agonist antibody for the treatment of autoimmune disease

Session: T Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease

Date: Monday, November 18

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Presenter: Julia Manasson, MD, Medical Director, Clinical & Translational Medicine

December 7-10: American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, San Diego, CA

Poster Title: Preclinical polypharmacology of S-1117, a novel engineered Fc-fused IgG degrading enzyme, for chronic treatment of autoantibody-mediated diseases

Session: 311. Disorders of Platelet Number or Function: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Publication Number: 2562

Date: Sunday, December 8

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Presenter: Julia Manasson, MD, Medical Director, Clinical & Translational Medicine

December 15-19 – Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics Conference, San Diego, CA

Presentation Title: Dual Cell Bidirectional Antibodies for Treating Autoimmunity

Session: Main Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 18

Time: 11:00 a.m. PT

Presenter: Jyothsna Visweswaraiah, PhD, Director, Head of Biotherapeutics

In addition to the presentation, Dr. Visweswaraiah will serve as co-chair for the “Forward and reverse translation medicine” session on Monday, December 16 at 2:25 p.m. PT.

Poster Title: Engineering and development of an IgG degrading enzyme therapeutic using the IMPACT platform

Presenter: Allison Colthart, PhD, Principal Scientist Drug Creation

Poster Title: Discovery and Characterization an FcgRIIb-Selective PD-1 Agonist for the Treatment of Autoimmunity

Presenter: Colin Lipper, PhD, Senior Scientist, Drug Creation

About Seismic Therapeutic

Seismic Therapeutic™ is a biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

