Seismic Therapeutic Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific and Medical Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced the company’s participation in four upcoming scientific and medical conferences, presenting on Seismic’s emerging pipeline of novel therapeutics to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, as well as its proprietary IMPACT platform that applies machine learning to biologics drug discovery.
Details of Seismic’s presentations and poster sessions are as follows:
IMPACT platform presentation:
November 5-7: PEGS Europe Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit, Barcelona, Spain
Presentation Title: Method development and application of machine learning to rapidly reduce the immunogenicity of bacterial proteases that degrade pathogenic immunoglobulins
Session: Machine Learning Approaches for Protein Engineering: Part 1
Date: Wednesday, November 6
Time: 6:45 p.m. CET
Presenter: Ryan Peckner, PhD, Director, Head of Machine Learning
Pipeline program presentations:
November 14-19: American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence, Washington, DC
Poster Title: Preclinical polypharmacology of S-1117, a novel engineered Fc-fused IgG degrading enzyme, for chronic treatment of autoantibody-mediated diseases
Session: B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease
Date: Saturday, November 16
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Presenter: Julia Manasson, MD, Medical Director, Clinical & Translational Medicine
Poster Title: S-4321, a novel dual-cell bidirectional PD-1:FcγRIIb selective agonist antibody for the treatment of autoimmune disease
Session: T Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease
Date: Monday, November 18
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Presenter: Julia Manasson, MD, Medical Director, Clinical & Translational Medicine
December 7-10: American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, San Diego, CA
Poster Title: Preclinical polypharmacology of S-1117, a novel engineered Fc-fused IgG degrading enzyme, for chronic treatment of autoantibody-mediated diseases
Session: 311. Disorders of Platelet Number or Function: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II
Publication Number: 2562
Date: Sunday, December 8
Time: 6:00 p.m. PT
Presenter: Julia Manasson, MD, Medical Director, Clinical & Translational Medicine
December 15-19 – Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics Conference, San Diego, CA
Presentation Title: Dual Cell Bidirectional Antibodies for Treating Autoimmunity
Session: Main Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 18
Time: 11:00 a.m. PT
Presenter: Jyothsna Visweswaraiah, PhD, Director, Head of Biotherapeutics
In addition to the presentation, Dr. Visweswaraiah will serve as co-chair for the “Forward and reverse translation medicine” session on Monday, December 16 at 2:25 p.m. PT.
Poster Title: Engineering and development of an IgG degrading enzyme therapeutic using the IMPACT platform
Presenter: Allison Colthart, PhD, Principal Scientist Drug Creation
Poster Title: Discovery and Characterization an FcgRIIb-Selective PD-1 Agonist for the Treatment of Autoimmunity
Presenter: Colin Lipper, PhD, Senior Scientist, Drug Creation
About Seismic Therapeutic
Seismic Therapeutic™ is a biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.
