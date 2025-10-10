Seer Highlights How Proteomics Complements Genomics to Advance Precision Medicine at American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2025

Scientific presentations reveal how Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is a critical component of multi-omic translational studies and enables profiling of protein isoform-specific biomarkers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced its participation at the upcoming American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place October 14-18 in Boston. As human genetics research increasingly moves from sequence to function, Seer’s presence at ASHG reflects how proteomics is becoming an essential complement to genomics in understanding disease biology and accelerating precision medicine. Seer will host a featured CoLab session and will be represented in multiple scientific presentations demonstrating how the Proteograph® Product Suite enables researchers to translate genomic data into biological and clinical insight.

Seer CoLab Session

Advancing Precision Medicine Through Multi-Omics: Clinical Insights from Xenotransplantation and Fibrosis

Date/Time: October 16, 2025 | 2:30-3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Theater 1, Exhibit Hall

This featured session will highlight how multi-omic approaches powered by Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite are transforming translational genomics and clinical research.

Brendan Keating, PhD, Associate Professor, NYU Langone Health , will present findings from gene-edited pig organ xenotransplants into humans, where integrated omics revealed immune and physiological dynamics critical for advancing compassionate use and first-in-human trials.



, will present findings from gene-edited pig organ xenotransplants into humans, where integrated omics revealed immune and physiological dynamics critical for advancing compassionate use and first-in-human trials. Gloria Sheynkman, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Virginia School of Medicine, will discuss how proteomic profiling identified isoform-specific biomarkers predicting survival differences in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pointing to new avenues for targeted therapy in complex disease.

Together, these talks show how proteomics and genomics converge to uncover novel biomarkers, deepen understanding of disease mechanisms, and advance clinical translation.

Scientific Presentations Featuring Seer Technology

In addition to the CoLab session, several independent research groups will present findings generated using Seer’s Proteograph platform, reflecting its growing adoption across global academic and clinical institutions. These studies explore how Seer’s proteomic data can clarify and enhance prior findings from affinity-based methods and integrate with genomic datasets for disease discovery.

Triangulating orthogonal proteomic profiling methods to yield high-confidence protein targets

Presenter : Joshua Bis

Date/Time : October 16, 2025 | 12:00-1:00 p.m. | Poster 4063T



: Joshua Bis : October 16, 2025 | 12:00-1:00 p.m. | Poster 4063T Proteogenomic prioritization of human knock-out mutations provides novel insights into function and clinical impact of genes across the genome and clinical specialties

Presenter: Claudia Langenberg

Date/Time: October 16, 2025 | 2:30-4:30 p.m. | Poster Session 4105T | Proteogenomics

“It’s remarkable to see how rapidly proteomics is rising in importance among genomics researchers, as reflected in the many exciting presentations at ASHG,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO of Seer. “Proteins are the functional drivers of biology, and the proteome is extraordinarily complex. Empowering researchers to connect genetic variation to biological function through deep, unbiased proteomics at scale will help unlock the next phase of precision medicine. We’re thrilled to see so many researchers choosing Seer’s platform to help them make these connections and discoveries.”

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics—delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable by other proteomic methods. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite uniquely integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to solve challenges conventional methods have failed to overcome. Traditional proteomic technologies have struggled with inconsistent data, limited throughput, and prohibitive complexity, but Seer’s robust and scalable workflow consistently reveals biological insights that others do not. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information about Seer’s differentiated approach and ongoing leadership in proteomics, visit www.seer.bio .

For more information, please visit booth #2586 or contact us at pr@seer.bio.

