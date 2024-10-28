Secretome Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Composition of Matter Patents for Lead Assets STM-01 and STM-21

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secretome Therapeutics, a biotechnology company advancing therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPCs), today announced the allowance of a composition of matter patent for its lead asset, STM-01, a novel nCPC product. Recently, a composition of matter patent was also issued for STM-21, the company’s lead secretome product derived from nCPC.





These patents substantially strengthen Secretome’s intellectual property portfolio as the company advances its pipeline forward. Composition of matter patents provide comprehensive protection for the molecular structure of therapeutic products. Secretome Therapeutics is currently the only holder of intellectual property related to nCPC, and the current patent portfolio provides protection through 2035.

“With these patents in place, we can confidently move our development candidates forward as we prepare to launch two Phase 1 studies for STM-01 by the end of this year,” said Vinny Jindal, President and CEO of Secretome Therapeutics. “These patents not only protect the molecular integrity of STM-01 and STM-21 but also underscore our potential to develop multiple products derived from nCPC for the treatment of a wide array of diseases driven by chronic inflammation.”

About STM-01 and STM-21

• STM-01: STM-01 is a novel cellular therapy designed to address severe cardiovascular diseases, particularly dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). nCPCs release a unique set of paracrine factors that reduce inflammation, inhibit fibrosis and support tissue repair. STM-01 is poised to become a first-in-class treatment, with the company planning to commence first-in-human studies before the end of 2024.

• STM-21: This secretome-based therapeutic is comprised of the bioactive molecules secreted by nCPCs, such as cytokines and exosomes, which promote cellular repair and reduce inflammation. STM-21 is in preclinical development for conditions driven by chronic inflammation, including skin wounds and the co-morbidities of diabetes, with additional preclinical data expected in 2025.

About Secretome Therapeutics, Inc.

Secretome Therapeutics, based in Dallas, Texas, is developing innovative therapies from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells to treat cardiovascular diseases and other underserved diseases driven by inflammation.

