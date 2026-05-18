Secretome Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Summer 2026 Investor Conferences

Company to attend Jefferies, Oppenheimer, and Cantor investor conferences focused on the biopharma sector

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Secretome Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cellular and cell-based therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPCs), today announced that members of its management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences this summer.

Secretome is scheduled to attend the following conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

June 2 – 4, 2026

New York, New York

Oppenheimer CNS & Neuro-Muscular Summit

June 10, 2026

Miami, FL

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 9 – 11, 2026

New York, New York

During the conferences, Secretome management will meet with investors and industry participants to discuss the company’s clinical-stage nCPC-based therapeutic platform, its lead program STM-01, and its development strategy in serious cardiovascular diseases with high unmet need.

“We look forward to participating in these upcoming investor conferences and engaging with the healthcare investment community as we continue to advance STM-01 and our broader pipeline,” said Vinny Jindal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Secretome Therapeutics. “These meetings provide an important opportunity to share our progress, including our work to develop STM-01 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy and other forms of heart failure.”

Secretome is advancing STM-01, its lead neonatal cardiac progenitor cell therapy, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy (DMD-CM), dilated cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is also developing a broader pipeline of nCPC-based therapeutic programs for orphan and underserved chronic diseases.

About Secretome Therapeutics

Secretome Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPCs) for orphan and underserved chronic diseases. Its lead program, STM-01, is being advanced for Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy (DMD-CM), alongside a broader pipeline of nCPC-based therapeutic programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated conference participation, investor engagement, future corporate updates, development timing, and planned clinical and regulatory milestones. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Vinny Jindal

President and CEO

vjindal@secretometx.com

https://secretometherapeutics.com/