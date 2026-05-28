Secretome Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Series A Financing From RA Capital Management to Advance STM-01 for Duchenne-Associated Cardiomyopathy

Series A financing from RA Capital supports advancement of Secretome’s neonatal cardiac progenitor cell (nCPC) platform and late-stage clinical trials of STM-01 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Industry veteran David Lubner joins Secretome’s Board of Directors

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Secretome Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPC), today announced the closing of a $30 million Series A financing from RA Capital Management, LP (“RA Capital”), a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare, life sciences, and planetary health companies. RA Capital was the sole investor in the financing.

The Series A financing will support company operations and the continued development of Secretome’s innovative pipeline, including STM-01, an nCPC-derived therapy in development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy and other rare forms of cardiomyopathy secondary to neuromuscular disease. Secretome expects to use the proceeds to advance STM-01 toward pivotal Phase 2 and Phase 3 development in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an indication with few disease-modifying therapeutic options.

In connection with the financing, Mr. David Lubner has joined the company’s Board of Directors, and Dr. Charles Edwards will be resigning from the Board. Mr. Lubner is a seasoned biotechnology leader with more than 25 years of experience as a senior executive and Board member in the life sciences industry. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ra Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by UCB in 2020. Prior to Ra Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Lubner served as Chief Financial Officer of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, PharMetrics, and ProScript. He currently serves on the Boards of Crescent Bio and Dyne Therapeutics, as well as several private companies. He previously served on the boards of Arcellx, Inc. until its acquisition by Gilead in April 2026, Nightstar Therapeutics and POINT Biopharma through their acquisitions by Biogen and Eli Lilly, respectively. He also served on the boards of Cargo Therapeutics and Vor Biopharma until August 2025.

Additionally, Matthew Hammond, Ph.D., MBA, a Partner at RA Capital Management, will serve in the role of Board Observer. Secretome also announced that Dr. Charles Edwards has resigned from the Board of Directors. The company thanks Dr. Edwards for his meaningful contributions, guidance, and service during an important period of Secretome’s growth.

“RA Capital’s investment represents an inflection point for Secretome, and a validation of our science, team, and clinical development strategy,” said Vinny Jindal, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Secretome Therapeutics. “Moreover, with this financing, Secretome can develop STM-01 expeditiously as a potential gold standard therapy for patients and families affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy. We are grateful for the deep financial, operational, and strategic expertise that David Lubner brings to our Board as Secretome enters its next major stage of growth. On behalf of the company, I also want to thank Dr. Charles Edwards for his long-standing support of our mission and team, and the many contributions he has made to Secretome.”

“Secretome is emerging as a leading immunology and inflammation (I&I) company in the area of cardiac disease, and a leader in the development of progenitor cell-based therapeutics,” said Matthew Hammond, PhD, MBA, Partner at RA Capital Management, “We believe in STM-01 will be a disease-modifying and best-in-class cellular therapy for patients with DMD, and the first of a broader pipeline of nCPC-based therapies from Secretome.”

About Secretome Therapeutics

Secretome Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Plano, Texas, developing novel therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells. The company’s lead product candidate, STM-01, is a cellular therapy designed to modulate inflammatory and fibrotic pathways and support myocardial function in Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Secretome is also advancing STM-21, a secretome-based therapeutic currently in preclinical development, and other novel nCPC-based products.

About RA Capital Management

Founded in 2004, RA Capital Management is a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare, life sciences, and planetary health companies. RA Capital creates and funds innovative companies, from private seed rounds to public follow-on financings, allowing management teams to drive value creation from inception through commercialization and beyond. RA Capital’s knowledge engine is guided by its dedicated internal research division, and Raven, RA Capital’s healthcare incubator, offers entrepreneurs and innovators a collaborative and comprehensive platform to explore the novel and the re-imagined. RA Capital has more than 170 employees and over $10 billion in assets under management.

Media Contact

Vinny Jindal

President and CEO

vjindal@secretometx.com

https://secretometherapeutics.com/