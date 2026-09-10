SeaStar Medical to Present at the HC Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transformational treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life announced today that Eric Schlorff, Chief Executive Officer of SeaStar Medical, will participate in the upcoming HC Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 14 to 16, 2026 in New York City.

The SeaStar Medical presentation will be available on September 11, 2026, at 7:00 am Eastern Time and can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page, located under the Investor Relations section of the SeaStar Medical website. The presentation will be available for 60 days following the event.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transformational treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar Medical’s first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED) , was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition requiring renal replacement therapy (RRT) in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting the NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal clinical trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X .

Contact:

IR@SEASTARMED.COM