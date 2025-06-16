SDP Japan Raises $31 Million in Series D Round

Pioneering the Future of Surgical Care in Response to Rising Demand

TOKYO, June 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDP Japan, Inc. (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazuhiko Nagayo), announced today that the Company has successfully raised approximately JPY 4.5 billion (equivalent to USD 31 million) through a Series D equity financing round, alongside secondary transaction, debt financing and asset-based funding. The equity round was led by Japan Post Investment and included participation from seven institutional investors.

Background and Future Outlook

Japan's super-aging society continues to fuel steady growth in the healthcare sector, particularly in the fields of orthopedics and cardiovascular — two core areas of focus for SDP Japan. Surgical procedures in these specialties are increasing at 5–8% per annum, with demand projected to grow through 2050, according to research by Yano Research Institute.

Despite growing need, the surgical care sector faces systemic challenges: surgeons often lack access to adequate infrastructure and support, while patients continue to struggle with finding reliable specialists — often by chance — highlighting persistent disparities in access to information and care.

SDP Japan is redefining the surgical care model by building integrated platforms where physicians can focus purely on their expertise, and patients are guided seamlessly toward optimal treatments. With a unique position at the intersection of patient marketing, facility production, and healthcare operations management, the Company has expanded the footprint of surgery-focused medical institutions — primarily in urban areas — and is now poised to scale its next-generation model nationwide.

This funding round will further strengthen SDP Japan's growth platform and enable the rollout of advanced surgical care models to underserved regions. The Company is committed to rebuilding medical infrastructure in regional cities through close collaboration with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem, aiming to establish a sustainable and equitable healthcare system.

With the agility and execution power of a startup, SDP Japan aspires to be a transformative force in the Japanese healthcare industry.

About SDP Japan

SDP Japan, Inc. is a healthcare startup with a mission to 'deliver joy and inspiration through advanced surgical care.' The Company supports the nationwide development of specialty surgical institutions in orthopedics and cardiovascular. SDP Japan offers a wide range of services to its partner medical institutions, including patient acquisition (marketing), supply procurement, real estate and medical equipment sourcing, and administrative support — delivering innovative solutions across the surgical care spectrum.

Since its founding in 2014, SDP Japan has helped produce seven surgery-focused institutions in the Tokyo metropolitan area. In 2024, its supported facilities performed over 3,000 surgeries, bringing the cumulative total to approximately 14,000. Those institutions rank third in Tokyo for both arrhythmia and hip joint replacement surgeries, based on the number of procedures performed (source: Shukan Asahi Mook, "Best Hospitals for Surgery 2024").

Internationally, outpatient surgical centers are widely adopted in the form of ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centers) or HOPDs (Hospital Outpatient Departments), driven by robust patient outcome data. SDP Japan aims to support the establishment of a Japanese version of the ASC platform tailored to Japan's public insurance system, contributing to the realignment of acute cares.

At the heart of our mission is the desire to deliver life-changing outcomes for patients and their families through the hands of exceptional surgeons.

Message from the CEO, Kazuhiko Nagayo

We are pleased to announce the successful completion of a JPY 4.5 billion funding round. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our investors and supporters. At SDP Japan, we have relentlessly pursued a healthcare environment where physicians can thrive and patients can access the best possible care. Today, we support more than 3,000 surgeries annually and are committed to expanding this model to regional areas, eliminating disparities across the nation.

People are at the core of our growth. I look forward to working with mission-driven individuals who share our passion and expertise.

List of Series D Investors (in no particular order)

Existing Investors:

Eight Roads Ventures Japan

Globis Capital Partners

New Investors:

Japan Post Investment (Lead Investor)

T&D Innovation Fund / Spiral Innovation Partners

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

Japan Co-Invest No. 4 Fund / Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Investment

Toda Corporation

List of Lenders (in no particular order)

Resona Bank

Shizuoka Bank

SBI Shinsei Bank

Comments from New Investors

Japan Post Investment (Lead Investor): Kei Mizukami, Executive Vice President and CIO

SDP Japan is creating an environment where surgeons can fully focus on their procedures, enabling patients to receive high-quality surgical care efficiently and safely. At the same time, the Company contributes to improving working conditions and career development opportunities for physicians. We view this initiative as one that will raise the overall standard of surgical care in Japan and improve public health outcomes, making it a compelling opportunity for impact investment. We look forward to supporting SDP Japan's medium- to long-term growth as it partners with medical institutions across the country.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank: Kazuya Yoneda, Head of Impact Equity Investment Department

We highly value SDP Japan Inc. as a platform company that provides unique support services for the establishment and operation of surgery-focused hospitals and clinics. Their ability to simultaneously enhance efficiency and improve the quality of medical care is particularly commendable. At our bank, we aim to support initiatives and challenges that address social issues through financial means. Through this investment, we strive to contribute to the improvement of well-being for a broad and inclusive range of people, including future generations.

T&D Innovation Fund (managed by Spiral Innovation Partners): Kazuhiro Kamata and Yuqing Wei

We believe that the nationwide expansion of specialized surgical medical institutions supported by SDP Japan will contribute significantly to the advancement of Japan's healthcare system. The T&D Innovation Fund actively invests in startups in the healthcare, pet care, and insurtech sectors, and we are fully committed to supporting the growth of SDP Japan going forward.

Japan Co-Invest IV Investment / Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Investment: David Su , Director of Investments

We saw a unique opportunity to align strong investment returns with meaningful social impact by supporting SDP Japan in expanding its network of surgery-specialized medical facilities nationwide. Similar models have been successfully evolved in the U.S. since the 1970s, contributing to reduced healthcare costs and improved access to advanced care. We are excited to back SDP Japan as it builds an innovative medical infrastructure that truly reflects the commitment of physicians and the needs of patients. We look forward to continuing our support beyond the investment itself.

Toda Corporation: Masato Kudo , General Manager, Innovation Promotion Division

Toda Corporation has invested in SDP Japan with the goal of advancing the medical industry and addressing key social challenges. In response to the growing number of surgeries and structural issues in the healthcare sector, SDP Japan is working to establish next-generation surgical medical facilities. Guided by our vision of being 'more than just a hospital builder,' we are excited to collaborate with SDP Japan in building systems that empower physicians to perform at their best and ensure that patients receive the optimal treatment they need.

Join Our Mission

To accelerate the expansion of our partner medical institutions, we are hiring in the following areas:

Patient marketing (digital and offline)

Business development (medical supply procurement, physician support, turnaround initiatives)

On-site operations (including secondments, roles for experienced medical office managers)

Visit our recruitment page for more information (Japanese only):



https://www.sdp-japan.com/recruit/info/

Company Profile

Company Name : SDP Japan, Inc.

: SDP Japan, Inc. Headquarters : Shibuya Dogenzaka Tokyu Building 6F, 1-10-8 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

: Shibuya Dogenzaka Tokyu Building 6F, 1-10-8 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Founded : January 14, 2014

: Website: https://www.sdp-japan.com/

