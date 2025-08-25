SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

SCYNEXIS to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Conference September 8 – 10, 2025

August 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that the Scynexis senior leadership team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Conference.

Date: Wednesday September 10, 2025
Format: In-person presentation and 1x1 meetings
Time: 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

If you are interested in scheduling a 1x1 meeting, please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps.” Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in clinical, pre- clinical and discovery phases, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (917) 734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com


New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing businessman bringing personal items in box stock
Layoffs
BMS Continues New Jersey Layoffs, Bringing Yearly Total to Nearly 900
June 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights