SCYNEXIS to Participate in the 3rd Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for severe rare diseases, today announced that the SCYNEXIS senior leadership team will participate in the 3rd Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place November 9-11, 2026, in Boston.

One-on-One Meetings

Dates: November 9-10, 2026

Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Time: 2:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the Guggenheim fireside chat will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website for 90 days following the event.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for severe rare diseases. SCY-770 is being developed for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) and has been granted Orphan Drug designation. SCYNEXIS’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps” includes BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), the first approved representative of this novel class, which has been licensed to GSK, and SCY-247, currently in clinical stages of development for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal diseases. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: 917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com