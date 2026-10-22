SCYNEXIS to Feature SCY-247 in a Pipeline Presentation at IDWeek

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) (“SCYNEXIS” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for severe rare diseases, announces that SCY-247, its second-generation triterpenoid (fungerp) antifungal candidate, will be featured in an oral company pipeline presentation at IDWeek, being held October 21-24, 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. SCY-247 is under development in both oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections with the potential to provide therapeutic advantages by having activity against drug-resistant fungi.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: SCY-247, a novel phase 2 IV/oral triterpenoid antifungal Session: New Antimicrobials in the Pipeline Date: Friday, October 23, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time Location: 206 Speaker: David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

About IDWeek

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists. IDWeek is a recognized forum for peer-reviewed presentations of new research on scientific advances and bench-to-bedside approaches in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and epidemiology of infectious diseases across the lifespan. For more information, visit idweek.org.

About SCY-247

SCY-247 is a second-generation triterpenoid (fungerp) antifungal candidate being developed for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and the prevention of invasive fungal diseases. As a member of a novel structural class, SCY-247 has a differentiated mechanism of action from existing antifungal classes and has demonstrated in vitro activity against a broad range of fungal pathogens, including strains resistant to currently available therapies. SCY-247 has been granted Orphan Drug, Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Recently, Scynexis was awarded a BARDA contract (75A50126C00007) providing up to approximately $214 million, if milestones are achieved, in non-dilutive funding to advance the development of SCY-247.

Development activities for SCY-247 may be funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Center for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50126C00007.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for severe rare diseases. SCY-770 is being developed for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) and has been granted Orphan Drug designation. SCYNEXIS’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps” includes BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), the first approved representative of this novel class, which has been licensed to GSK, and SCY-247, currently in clinical stages of development for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal diseases. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding: the potential for SCY-247 to provide therapeutic advantages by having activity against drug-resistant fungi in both oral and IV formulations; the timing and amount of any BARDA funding (under contract 75A50126C00007); and other statements identified by words such as “will,” “potential,” “could,” “can,” “believe,” “intends,” “continue,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “may,” other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in regulatory and other costs in developing products, including the risk that SCYNEXIS may not reach alignment with the FDA on the planned Phase 2 study designs on the anticipated timelines or at all, and the risk that BARDA does not exercise one or more options under the BARDA contract (75A50126C00007). For the Company, this includes the future prospects of the Company’s SCY-247 and SCY-770 programs, the timing and results of the Company’s anticipated Phase 2 clinical studies, stock price volatility and uncertainties relating to the financial markets, the medical community and the global economy, and the impact of instability in general business and economic conditions, including changes in inflation and interest rates. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 4, 2026, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.