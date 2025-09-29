Scryb Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement for over $1.4M

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) -, is pleased to announce it has completed its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement offering, issuing 14,709,700 units of the Company (each, a ""), at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,470,970 (the ""). The original offering was announced for up to 6,000,000 Units of the Company on September 17, 2025, and was upsized for up to 15,000,000 Units of the Company on September 19, 2025.Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each full warrant a ""). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.18 per Common Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible finders a cash fee of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised in respect of the Offering from subscribers introduced by such finders to the Company, for a total of $36,733. In addition, the Company issued to eligible finders such number of finder warrants (each, a "") equal to 7% of the number of Units sold under the Offering to subscribers introduced by such finders to the Company, for a total of 469,700 Finder Warrants. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.18 per share for a period of 18 months following the date of issuance.Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 5,560,000 Units under the Offering. As such, this participation constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (""). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing date of the Offering as details of the respective participation of such insiders in the Offering was unknown at such time.This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.James Van Staveren, CEOPhone: 647-847-5543Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit