Scopolamine Market size to worth USD 797.4 Mn by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, the global scopolamine market is projected to be valued at USD 516.2 million in 2025 and is expected to soar to approximately USD 797.4 million by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Scopolamine Market Key Takeaways

• The global scopolamine market size is set to grow from US$ 516.2 Mn in 2025 to US$ 797.4 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4%.

• Based on dosage form, tablets segment is expected to account for a prominent 35.6% of Scopolamine market share in 2025.

• By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment will likely account for around USD 156.15 Mn in 2025.

• North America, spearheaded by the United States, is set to dominate the global scopolamine market, accounting for a share of 37.3% in 2025. This is attributable to rising prevalence of motion sickness and increasing usage of scopolamine in post-operative care.

• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest scopolamine market research report, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth owing to rising prevalence of motion sickness, expanding pharmaceutical sector, and growing awareness about advanced anticholinergic therapies.

• Latest scopolamine market analysis predicts China and India to become happy hunting grounds for scopolamine manufacturers, considering the huge patient pool and growing health awareness.

Increasing Cancer Prevalence Spurring Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in the scopolamine market. One of the prominent trends expected to propel growth of scopolamine industry is the rising cases of cancer.

The world is witnessing an alarming rise in the cases of different types of cancer, and the trend will likely persist. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050. This increasing cancer prevalence is expected to fuel scopolamine market demand.

Scopolamine can help manage nausea and vomiting associated with cancer surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. It has the potential to effectively treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). Thus, rise in cancer cases will directly impact the scopolamine market growth in the coming years.

Side Effects and Availability of Substitutes Limited Market Growth

Scopolamine can cause side effects like blurred vision, dry mouth, hallucination, pruritus, and anhidrosis. As a result, many patients refrain from consuming this medicine, thereby limiting scopolamine market growth.

Availability of other anticholinergic drugs is also limiting growth of the scopolamine market. Many patients prefer to use alternative anticholinergic drugs like atropine, promethazine, and meclizine to manage motion sickness, vertigo, and other conditions. This reduces the overall demand for scopolamine.

Expanding Therapeutic Applications Creating New Growth Opportunities

Although scopolamine is primarily used to treat motion sickness, ongoing research is expanding its application area. This is expected to create new growth opportunities for the industry in the coming years.

Perrigo, Novartis AG, and other companies are exploring scopolamine for treating various conditions, including depression and Parkinson’s disease. These expanding therapeutic applications will likely open new revenue-generation opportunities for companies.

Emerging Scopolamine Market Trends

Innovations in drug delivery systems like transdermal patches and intranasal sprays are effectively improving scopolamine administration. These advancements have the tendency to offer sustained drug release as well as enhance patient compliance.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine revealed that transdermal scopolamine patches have strong anti-emetic effects. They can effectively prevent postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) without minimal side effects. Ease of use and excellent safety profiles of scopolamine patches and sprays are also making them popular.

Rising medical tourism, especially across nations like India and the United States, is acting as a catalyst for sales growth. Many patients travel to these nations for affordable and effective surgical treatments. This will likely create a higher scopolamine demand.

Analyst’s View

“The global scopolamine market value is set to increase steadily, driven primarily by rising prevalence of motion sickness and cancer, advancements in delivery systems, and expanding therapeutic applications,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava. “Companies that invest in R&D and tailor solutions for emerging markets like India, China, and the United States will likely gain a competitive edge in the forthcoming period.”

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in scopolamine market report:

- Alchem International

- Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation

- Alkaloids Corporation

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Centroflora Group

- Fine Chemicals Corporation

- GlaxoSmithKline plc

- Henan Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Mylan N.V. (part of Viatris)

- Novartis AG

- Pfizer Inc.

- Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc.

- Phytex Australia

- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Developments

In August 2024, Zydus Lifesciences Limited received final approval for Scopolamine Transdermal System 1 mg/3 days from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The newly approved system is intended to prevent vomiting and nausea after anesthesia, surgery, and narcotic pain medicines. It has the potential to prevent vomiting and nausea caused by motion sickness.

In October 2023, Defender Pharmaceuticals Inc. collaborated with NASA to initiate two Phase 2 clinical studies investigating DPI-386’s ability to mitigate G-transition induced motion sickness as well as improve sensorimotor performance.

In September 2023, Defender Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s New Drug Application for Intranasal Scopolamine Gel for prevention of vomiting and nausea induced by motion in adults was accepted by the U.S. FDA. The new medication is intended to tackle the growing motion sickness burden.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Dosage Form:

Tablet



Syrup



Injection



Patch



Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

